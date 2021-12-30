Inter, Zhang arrives: from Brozo to Inzaghi it’s a sprint for renewals. And green light for the bond

The Inter president will be in Milan for the Super Cup and will have to settle some issues relating to the club

Inter president Steven Zhang is ready to return to Milan. In ten days the number one of Inter will be in Italy to enjoy the Super Cup with Juve and with the occasion he will also have some important issues to settle.

“Steven has a full agenda: his presence will help unlock some files that are well underway but still pending, pending his yes. In series: the renewal of Brozovic. That of the managers of the technical area. Or of Inzaghi himself. And then: the choices on the January market and the planning of the budget for the summer. And finally, the green light for the refinancing operation of the 400 million euro bond, the announcement of which will arrive within the month of January“, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

RENEW – “The arrival in Milan of the president, rather, will serve to give the green light to others. First of all, the renewal of Brozovic. Inter have already put on the table 6 million plus bonuses for the Croatian, probably a step forward will be needed and the ok in this sense will have to come from the president. Others will be released by the arrival of the president. On all those in the technical area: the renewals of Marotta, Ausilio, Baccin and Samaden will be made official shortly, Zhang himself will formalize everything. Zhang will also have the opportunity to finally talk face to face with Inzaghi: the only time they met in person was on the day of the coach’s signature. The two hear each week by phone, Zhang’s public compliments before Christmas they did not escape. This is why inevitably the discussion of the renewal of the technician will be set, at least one season more than the current 2023 “.

BOND – “In Milan, Zhang will also finalize the new 400 million euro bond: the two already existing, for a total of 375 million, will be merged into a single bond with a five-year maturity. The president will then have the opportunity to investigate with the technical area the talks related to the market. And if an extra budget is not foreseen for January – but the opportunities will be carefully considered -, the next few days will already be the right time to plan for next summer. From Scamacca to Frattesi, passing through Ginter: some names in detail we speak in the piece opposite. But from the president himself the executives will understand the future operating margins “explains Gazzetta.

