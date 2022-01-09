Inter, Zhang at Pinetina: congratulations to Inzaghi but no speeches. He told …
The Nerazzurri president greeted the players one by one and dined with the managers in the Eppan sports center
President Steven Zhangwas in Appiano Gentile to say goodbye to Inzaghi and all Inter, then had dinner with the management. The Nerazzurri club’s number one greeted all the players with affection one by one and then dined with the top management. “He wanted to congratulate the team and in particular to Simone Inzaghi for the ability that the coach had in entering the world of Inter and for how he was able to shape the team and bring it to the top of the standings. In particular, the president said how pleased he was to be physically close to the team. Zhang did not want to make any general speeches to the group so as not to disturb the concentration and the pre-match withdrawal “, explains Skysport.
Zhang jr has arrived in Italy and will have a very busy agenda. First of all, give the green light to the refinancing operation of the 400 million euro bond. Then renew executive contracts. Also address the issue of renewals, first of all that of Brozovic.
