Inter, Zhang in Milan by tomorrow: Lazio, Supercoppa and the bond. Ready an announcement

A busy agenda for the Inter president who will also have to deal with the renewals of the manager and that of Brozovic

No quarantine for Steven Zhang on his return to Italy from New York. The Inter president could be at San Siro on Sunday for the match against Lazio. He will also have the opportunity to meet mister Inzaghi in person, after the many chats on the phone.

“On the president’s agenda there is obviously his presence in Appiano before the match against Juventus on Wednesday. It will be a way to load up the players, in search of the second consecutive trophy. But above all it will be the ideal way to confront the coach. understand their needs at 360 degrees, understand how to improve the Inter world, the club’s structure. And of course, also to talk about the transfer market. It is clear that Inzaghi’s confrontation on market issues is above all with the CEO Marotta and the sports director Ausilio. But the coach will have the opportunity to reiterate his wishes to Zhang, the need to reinforce the squad where possible, especially on the left wing. And maybe together, in a summit with the technical area, they will try to trace also the guidelines for the future. After all, the head of the club is already projected forward: the purchase of Onana is there to prove it, the forcing on Ginter is another example “, emphasizes La Gazzetta dello Sport.

BROZOVIC – “If Inzaghi has exposed himself in that way about the renewal of Brozovic, it means that there is a reasonable certainty of arriving in a short time at the announcement of the new contract of the Croatian. Renewal which, at this point, will in all probability be announced by Zhang himself. Brozovic will be “bought back”, Inter will not lose his director: this is also the sign of continuity. The speech also extends to the management. The drafts of the contracts of the technical area (from Marotta to Samaden, passing through Ausilio and Baccin) up to 2024 have been ready for weeks. There is no official status, they will also arrive here shortly, also here with the president’s stamp. Last step, the bond. Everything is ready with Goldman Sachs, we will not go beyond the month of January: 400 million euros with the new deadlines announced some time ago, namely 2027 “, concludes the newspaper.

