Inter, Zhang is in Milan: he will define the summer strategies between renewals, stadium and transfer market

The road has been traced for some time, but now it’s time to make the first decisions, seal agreements that have already been virtually reached (or are in the process of being defined) and plan the next stages of Inter’s journey in detail. All of this will happen in the next few days at the Nerazzurri thanks to the arrival in Italy of President Steven Zhang, who landed at Malpensa at noon after an absence of six months due to the health restrictions imposed by the pandemic. As promised on the occasion of the Christmas greetings sent to the team last December 20, Zhang returns in time to inaugurate the tour of force that awaits Inzaghi’s troops until the end of the month stop. Both the objectives of the visit, starting from the desire to observe live the machine built by the technician in a few months. But Zhang’s stay in Italy, whose duration is not yet known, will serve to define a series of priorities.