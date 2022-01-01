Inter, Zhang-Straus: one month to decide

Un month in truth. IS what Steven asked Zhang to David E. Straus on the occasion of contact direct between the two, which took place just last Wednesday. By the second half of January, so to speak, the New York businessman will have to clarify his intentions on Inter: he really wants the majority of the club and, above all, how much he is willing to to offer ? In short, it is time to move from words to deeds. The Nerazzurri president has already made his assessment clear, namely a billion of Euro. Evidently, Straus has to get close to that figure to start a real negotiation with concrete chances of success. Otherwise, priority will be given to others groups interested. There are two others, always North Americans, whose profile is still hidden. It cannot be ruled out, however, that something new may leak out.[…]

Meetings and interviews in New York

[…] Anyway the meetings and interviews of Zhang jr. with the future ofInter, they also continued yesterday , but with a shift from Los Angeles to New York. The first feedback was positive, in the sense that there is an interest in the Nerazzurri club and the growth process started and developed during the management of Suning. The top Inter manager also emphasized the stadium project, which has just obtained the declaration of public interest from the Municipality of Milan. In light of all the potential that can be general, it is an added value for the listing of the company in Viale Liberazione. In short, the agenda of Zhang jr. res very intense. R.it will still be a few days in USE, also for commitments of a private nature, taken previously. And then it will fly in Italy.

