Inter, Zhang to Inzaghi and the management: “Congratulations, you are honoring the club”

The Nerazzurri’s number one congratulated the team and the coaching staff during yesterday’s dinner in Appiano

Hug Simone Inzaghi, charge the team and start talking about plans for the future with executives. These are the reasons that have pushed in the last few hours Steven Zhang, president of Inter, to make a stop in Appiano Gentile after the recent landing in Italy.

After the greetings to the players (with the new met in person), Zhang sat down to dinner with Inzaghi and the entire management: present the two ad Marotta And Antonello, the ds Help and his deputy Baccin, in addition to the communication manager Pedinotti. The Nerazzurri’s number one complimented the team and the coaching staff: “I’m sorry I wasn’t here with you before, we’re finally here. I renew my congratulations for what you are doing on the pitch, you are honoring the club – the meaning of Zhang’s words reported today by The Gazzetta dello Sport -. Difficult commitments await us, but I am sure that all together we will be up to it “.

The relationship between Steven and Simone is strong and direct, so much so that later the coach’s contract will be revised and extended. “It will take place calmly, but the ending of the story is not in question,” assures her rosy, who then completes the speech by hinting at the other topics sketched in anticipation of the meetings in the next few days: on the market, Zhang wants to be informed of the movements, the objectives of the coming months (Digne, Kostic, Ginter, Luiz Felipe) to the renewal of Brozovic which will be announced in the coming days. Meanwhile, Zhang will be at San Siro tonight, then on Wednesday he will grant an encore in the Super Cup against Juventus.

January 9, 2022 (change January 9, 2022 | 08:46)

