“Interceptor”, Post Malone and “Fire Island” at the premieres

A list curated by The Associated Press of what’s coming to streaming services, music platforms, movies and television in the United States. Dates may vary in other countries.

CINEMA

— Screenwriter and comedian Joel Kim Booster revisited Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” as the inspiration for his modern romantic comedy “Fire Island,” which premieres on Hulu June 3. Directed by Andrew Ahn, Booster also stars as the main character, Noah, who is at the end of an annual reunion trip with some friends, including “Saturday Night Live’s” Bowen Yang, to the iconic LGBTQ vacation destination of Fire Island. in the state of New York. Yang plays the insecure Howie, and Noah, who avoids relationships, goes on a mission to find him a romance. Margaret Cho also acts, as the mistress of the house they have been staying in for years. Reviews of her have called her an instant gay classic.

— On Netflix, “Fast & Furious” cast member Elsa Pataky is headlining her own action flick with “Interceptor,” which debuts Friday, June 3. Pataky plays a military officer who has been relegated to a base in the middle of the Pacific to guard a missile interceptor. The job is boring until a former intelligence officer, played by Luke Bracey, threatens the base and she’s the only one to defend it. Chris Hemsworth, who is Pataky’s husband, not only produced but also helped train him for the role.

— If you’re looking for real classics, The Criterion Channel will celebrate Judy Garland’s 100th birthday starting Wednesday (the actress would have turned 100 on June 10) with 12 career-defining MGM movies. Includes the Busby Berkeley tapes “Babes in Arms” from 1939 and “For Me and My Gal” from 1942; the Vincente Minnelli films “Meet Me in St. Louis” from 1944, “The Clock” from 1945 and “The Pirate” from 1948; Robert Z. Leonard’s “Ziegfeld Girl” (“The Ziegfield Follies”) from 1941 and “In the Good Old Summertime” (“The unknown bride”) from 1949; George Sidney’s “The Harvey Girls” from 1946; Norman Taurog’s “Girl Crazy” (“Crazy for them”) from 1943 and “Presenting Lily Mars” (“Theatrical passion”) from 1943; and the Charles Walters films “Easter Parade” (“Lyrical Intermezzo”) from 1948 and “Summer Stock” (“Joyful Valley”) from 1950.

— Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— Post Malone returns on Friday, June 3 with “Twelve Carat Toothache,” his new album after 2019’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” which includes his new single with The Weeknd “One Right Now,” which reached No. 6 on the chart Billboard’s Hot 100. Other guests on the album include Kid Laroi, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch and Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes. Post Malone told Billboard that the album is about “the good times and the bad times and the messiness and the bipolar aspect of being a pop culture artist.”

— A high-energy Prince and the Revolution concert in upstate New York performed more than three decades ago has been revised and re-released on video and audio. The concert on March 30, 1985 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, includes the songs “Delirious”, “1999”, “Little Red Corvette”, “Take Me Home”, “Let’s Pretend We’re Married” , “Computer Blue”, “When Doves Cry” and “I Would Die 4 U”, among others. “Prince and The Revolution: Live” will premiere on June 3.

— Drive-By Truckers looked in the spotlight for their new album, “elcome 2 Club XIII”, which will be released on Friday, June 3. The songs deal with the early years of the band members and follow their 2020 albums “The Unraveling” and “The New OK.” A single, “The Driver”, talks about driving a car at night with practical advice: “When you’re changing lanes/and passing on the right/check your blind spot/and signal your intent” (When you’re changing lanes/ And pass to the right, check your blind spot/point your direction). The new album takes its title from a forum where founding members Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley would perform at the beginning of their careers.

—Mark Kennedy

TV

— The PBS National War Memorial Day Concert is back live after two years of recorded performances due to COVID-19. Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise will host and it will include performances by Lea Salonga, Craig Morgan, Rhiannon Gidden and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Special tributes are planned to women who served in World War II, Medal of Honor recipients and the late General Colin Powell. The 90-minute concert, in its 33rd edition, premiered Sunday, May 29 on PBS stations and will be available for two weeks via streaming on PBS.

— “A Very English Scandal” actor Ben Whishaw stars in “This is Going to Hurt,” a melodrama based on the popular 2017 memoir of the same name written by Adam Kay. It takes place in an OB/GYN ward where Whishaw’s stressed-out, underpaid doctor Dr. Kay has nearly 100-hour workweeks, faces life-saving or life-losing decisions, with barely any time left to decide. your personal affairs. The limited series, created by Kay, a British doctor turned comedy writer, premieres Thursday, June 2 on AMC+ and Sundance Now, with new episodes weekly.

— The MTV Movie & TV Awards are billed as “an epic global one-night event.” The ceremony will take place on Sunday, June 5, and can be seen internationally on MTV, as well as broadcast on its vast number of sister channels including BET, CMT, Comedy Central and the Paramount Network. Vanessa Hudgens will host and top nominees include “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Euphoria” and “The Batman.” “Inventing Anna”, “Moon Knight” and “Pam & Tommy” are other productions nominated for the gala in which new prizes will be awarded including best song and “Here for the Hookup” or best flirt (dedicated to the sexiest programs) .

— Lynn Elber