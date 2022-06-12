‘Interceptor’: the Netflix movie starring Elsa Pataky had a cameo by Chris Hemsworth with a Thor look | Entertainment Cinema and Series
The Netflix releases of June 2022 brought Elsa Pataky back to the screen thanks to ‘Interceptor’, an action film with which the 45-year-old actress returns to the cinema after a hiatus of several years (based on IMDb , his last film had been ‘Troop of Heroes’ in 2018.
In ‘Interceptor’, the Spanish actress brings to life JJ Collins: a fearless, strong and determined US Army captain who returns to a remote station in the middle of the ocean, which has interceptor missiles to stop missile attacks aimed at USA.
His arrival at this station comes just as a group of terrorists plan to attack 16 of the most important cities in the United States, so he quickly becomes one of their biggest obstacles to achieving their goal.
Between the confrontations that Collins has with the group of terrorists led by Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey), the captain loses one of the battles, which allows this team of assassins to take control of the main command room.
In this place, Alexander starts a live broadcast on all electronic devices in the US to announce the fatal fate that awaits them.
Chris Hemsworth’s cameo in ‘The Interceptor’
Los Angeles, California is one of the cities that Alexander plans to attack and the site where Chris Hemsworth makes his hilarious cameo. The Australian actor plays a disheveled electronics salesman who is trying to convince a couple to buy a screen. However, his sale is interrupted by the message of Alexander Kessel’s deadly plan.
The style of Chris’s character in ‘Interceptor’ is somewhat reminiscent of the look that the Australian actor appropriated to give life to Thor in his disheveled version, with a long beard and a beer belly in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019).
For the most observant viewers, as well as for many fans of the MCU, it was probably very easy to distinguish Chris as this television salesman. However, some may not have noticed his appearance.
Chris Hemwsortth’s cameo in ‘Interceptor’ really isn’t a total surprise, as he served as the film’s executive producer, which sometimes encourages actors to have appearances in the projects they produce.
In addition, he is the husband of Elsa Pataky and on some occasions they have participated together in projects such as the movie ‘Tropa de Héroes’.
Post-credits scenes of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
‘Interceptor’ features a brief post-credits scene starring Chris enjoying a massage at the electronics store.
Like Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky also participated in a post-credits scene of a film starring her husband. At the end of ‘Thor: The Dark World’, the god of thunder returns to Earth and gives a passionate kiss to Jane Foster, Natalie Portman’s character in the MCU. However, Chris didn’t really kiss Portman, but his wife Elsa Pataky.