interconnection and mandatory requirements to be maintained over time

The tax credit for investments in capital goods tangible and / or intangible in key 4.0 it is due to a greater extent than the tax credit for investments in “ordinary” tangible and / or intangible capital goods.

Requirements for “ordinary” goods

But what are the assets falling under the so-called Industry 4.0? In what aspects do they differ from ordinary ones?

The tax credit affects, primarily, investments in ordinary tangible and intangible assets instrumental, new and intended for structures located in the Italian territory.

Regarding the requirement of “instrumentality“- referring to the clarifications provided by the Revenue Agency with circular letter no. 4 / E of 30 March 2017 – the assets subject to investment must be, in fact, functional to the activity carried out by the beneficiary of the subsidy.

Again, the aforementioned assets must be “new“, Ie purchased directly from the manufacturer. If, on the other hand, they are acquired by a person other than the manufacturer or the seller, they must never have been used before, not even by the transferor.

The last requirement is the “territoriality“- both in an economic and accounting sense – since the assets subject to investment must be destined for factories in the Italian territory.

Requirements for “Industry 4.0” goods

Unlike the category of ordinary assets, for investments in logic 4.0 the acquisition and simple commissioning of the asset included in the lists identified in Annex A – for material assets – and in the Annex is not sufficient B – for intangible assets – to law no. 232 of 2016.

The justification for this is evident and finds its foundation in the increased attribution of the benefit for investments 4.0 compared to that due for ordinary capital goods.

In the first place, in order to be able to take advantage of the facility in question, the aforementioned assets must be interconnected. The interconnection requirement – in addition to having to be verified and certified through a sworn technical expertise in the event that the value of the asset exceeds € 300,000 – it is satisfied when the asset being invested:

– exchange of information with internal and / or external systems by means of a link based on documented specifications, publicly available and internationally recognized (ie HTTP, MQTT, etc.);

– is uniquely identified, in order to recognize the origin of the information through the use of internationally recognized addressing standards.

By focusing on material goods in an Industry 4.0 key and following the classification contained in Annex A to law no. 232/2016, they can be divided into three macro categories:

1) capital goods whose operation is controlled by computerized systems or managed by appropriate sensors and drives;

2) systems for quality assurance;

3) devices for the interaction between man and machine and for the improvement of ergonomics and safety of the workplace in logic 4.0.

For the purposes of applying the regulations in question, the assets referred to in point 1) must necessarily possess five mandatory features as well as at least two out of three from the additional features required by law.

As identified by circular no. 4 / E of 30 March 2017, the five mandatory requirements are listed below:

– control by means of CNC and / or PLC;

– interconnection to factory IT systems with remote loading of instructions and / or part programs;

– automated integration with the logistic system of the factory or with the supply network and / or with other machines of the production cycle;

– simple and intuitive interface between man and machine;

– compliance with the most recent parameters of safety, health and hygiene in the workplace.

Furthermore, as already indicated, the aforementioned assets must have at least two of the following additional requirements to make them integrable with cyber-physical systems:

– remote maintenance and / or remote diagnosis and / or remote control systems;

– continuous monitoring of working conditions and process parameters by means of suitable sets of sensors and adaptation to process drifts;

– characteristics of integration between physical machine and / or plant with the modeling and / or simulation of its own behavior in carrying out the process.

With reference, however, to the systems and devices referred to in points 2) and 3) above, compliance with the so-called “5 + 2” characteristics is not essential, as only the interconnection of the asset is necessary.

Maintaining the interconnection of assets

Having analyzed the requirements of the reference legislation, it is clear how the requirement ofinterconnection turns out to be a fundamental element at the base of the digitization process implemented by companies.

So much so that the verification of the aforementioned requirement is necessary for the enjoyment of the benefit itself: the tax credit can only be used in compensation, in three annual installments of the same amount, starting from the year of interconnection of the asset being invested. .

On this point it is appropriate to reflect on what is indicated by the MiSE circular no. 177355 of 23 May 2018, according to which the interconnection “[…] in order to maintain the right to the benefit, it must obviously be present also in subsequent tax periods to the one in which the good is interconnected “.

The aforementioned circular was published with reference to the previous discipline of hyper-depreciation, consequently, the subsequent tax periods mentioned were intended as the periods in which the increase in the depreciation of the asset being invested occurred.

In applying the new discipline, however, it is plausible to think that compliance with the interconnection requirement must be maintained for at least the three tax periods in which the company will benefit from the tax credit in question.

However, in the silence of the norm, one more conservative reading could consider applicable as a minimum term for maintaining the interconnection theentire duration of the period of verification of the declaration in which the related credit is recorded.

It is possible to state that the interconnection must last over time, as the mere possession of the technological requirements required only at the time of purchase of the asset is not sufficient.

The same expertise – issued by an engineer or an industrial expert, registered in the respective professional registers – certifies a factual situation at the moment in which the investments are made, not guaranteeing, however, the maintenance of all the requirements even in subsequent periods.

The loss of even one of the required requirements, in the years following the investment, could result in one withdrawal of the benefit; think, for example, of the lack of the requirement for remote assistance or a corporate reorganization that results in the permanent non-use of the asset.

Therefore, in approaching these benefits, the involvement of experienced professionals who assist in the strategic planning of the investment and in the monitoring and control of developments, with a view to growth, improvement and certainty, even over time, for the company itself.

