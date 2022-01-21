Interest-bearing bonds January – February 2022: this is how you boost interest

The old postal savings bonds are back in fashion because inflation is really scary now.

Italy has entered a truly worrying inflationary spiral and no one believes any more in those institutions that speak of a transitory phenomenon. Italians know very well that they will find it increasingly difficult to shop and that their savings are at serious risk. Inflation is a hidden but very heavy asset that erodes citizens’ savings. Hence the need for tools that guarantee shelter. Postal savings bonds are back in fashion and the reason is very simple. Postal savings bonds guarantee interest that can limit the negative impact of inflation. But above all, the capital invested in postal savings bonds is absolutely safe because it is guaranteed by the state. So the Italians are returning to this investment which actually guarantees a lot. But there are many postal savings bonds and Italians are wondering which is the most convenient. But as we will see, there are interesting alternatives. In this period, the so-called 4 x 4 is reconfirmed as the most advantageous postal voucher. It is an interest-bearing voucher that sees interest progressively increase year after year. It lasts 16 years and every year the perceived interest is always slightly higher. The advantage is that the money can be withdrawn at any time.

Various good alternatives

It is called four by four because it is necessary to wait for the end of a four-year period to have all the interests accrued within it recognized. To give a practical example, if you withdraw the money from the voucher after 5 years, you will receive interest for the first 4 years that have been completed, but for the fifth, no. However, obviously there are alternatives to protect your savings from inflation. Two alternatives are being talked about in a particularly heated way. The first is cryptocurrencies, but it is much better to leave this complex and extremely volatile investment to those who are already very familiar with it. So if it is true that there is a lot of talk about it, it is also true that it is not an advisable investment for newbies.

Read also: Car incentives 2022: work on the brand new Ecobonus. Green plan

Definitely more viable are bonds issued by states and linked to inflation.

Read also: ATM Bonus 2022: how to request the € 480 immediately. Watch out for fines

These bonds offer an economic return directly proportional to the inflation of the state that issued them and therefore can be a good alternative to interest-bearing bonds.