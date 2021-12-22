Interest-bearing postal voucher of 5 million lire which is now worth 65 thousand euros

A few days ago the Civil Court of Turin accepted the request of a saver regarding a postal interest-bearing voucher. The woman asked to be able to collect the original value of the security (65 thousand euros) but Poste Italiane wanted to pay her only 28 thousand euros. Here is the story.

Interest-bearing postal voucher of 5 million lire is now worth 65 thousand euros

A saver was to receive as a refund of hers postal interest-bearing voucher 65 thousand euros but Poste Italiane wanted to provide only 28 thousand. The title in question was from 1989, with a maturity of thirty years and of 5 million lire. The story then landed in the Court, which proved the lady right. This sentence is very important for all those who have bfp and struggle to get the original interests paid.

This problem (unfortunately for many) is part of a dispute that has lasted for years between the post office and savers regarding securities issued after 1986 (i.e. with the introduction of the Q series) with much lower rates than in the past. The company used old modules from the previous P series to bring them to market, then placing a simple stamp over the old returns to communicate what the new ones would be.

The indication, however, concerned only the first 20 years for which the saver when he went to the post office to collect was convinced that he would receive the P series rates for the last 10 years. These were obviously higher: exactly 9, 11, 13 and 15% against 8, 9, 10.5 and 12% of the Q series. Poste Italiane, however, refused to pay interest from the P series and repaid the lower ones (Q series for all 30 years).

The affair of the postal interest-bearing voucher of 5 million lire

Many savers have obtained lower returns from Poste than their expectations.

For this reason, in 2020 they turned to the Financial Banking Arbitrator and also won the appeal. Since the spring of 2020, however, the company (the intermediary) is in default or does not respect the decisions believing that there are sentences of some courts in its favor. When this happens, the saver can do nothing but appeal to the ordinary court in civil proceedings.

The favorable sentence for the saver was also obtained thanks to the help of the lady’s lawyer, the lawyer Fabio Scarmozzino. The latter invites all those who have coupons of the O, P and QP series who have not yet acted or obtained a favorable sentence from the ABF to take legal action to protect their rights. The lady, in fact, obtained 37 thousand euros more than what the Italian Post Office wanted to recognize.

