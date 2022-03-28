interest in the social network falls by 90% in just 10 years

A study ensures that user interest in Facebook has fallen by 90% in recent years. What happened to this social network?

Facebook’s loss of popularity has been noticeable for years. However, it is a study that confirms that users are less and less interested in using the social network created by Mark Zuckerberg. Without going any further, this research points to a 90% drop in interest by the platform in the last 10 years.

The reality is that the rise of other social networks such as TikTok or Instagram, plus the lack of renewal of Zuckerberg’s platform, have led to fewer and fewer users entering Facebook. In fact, it is the search for the term “Facebook” which has fallen by 87% in the last decade. Far from getting better, there other data that point to the collapse of Facebook it is historical, and we see it next.

Facebook: the great crash of 90% in 10 years

Since its birth in 2004, Facebook has maintained an ascending line when it comes to user registration and popular interest. However, throughout its history, the company has been involved in very serious scandals that have been undermining their social reputation. The most notorious is Cambridge Analyticsa company that manipulated the data of millions of users to manipulate the US presidential election in 2016.

On the other hand, the brutal growth of digital services such as TikTok and Instagram has also indirectly affected Facebook, which has remained several steps behind the leading social networks. Although it has tried to catch up with news such as Facebook Reels, the truth is that it is much less people using the platform to share your thoughts, important moments of your days, news and other content.

For one reason or another, the impact of Facebook on society has suffered a brutal collapse in recent years. Encrypting it into exact data, Internet searches for the term “Facebook” have fallen by 87% in the most recent 10 years, as reported by Gadget Now.

Facebook, which is now called Meta as a company, is still unable to attract users under the age of 30. If you have relatives, friends or acquaintances who are younger than this age, you can ask them to confirm that most of them do not use this social network, and that some of them do not even know what it is about.

Fewer and fewer users access Facebook every day, the social network is losing interest.

In fact, in the last quarter of 2021, Facebook lost more users than it gained for the first time. Of the 1,930 million daily users in the third quarter of last year dropped to 1.929 million in the last three months. It is a historical fact, as we say, because to date the user curve of the social network had always been upward.

These two data only confirm what we knew: Facebook is less and less interesting to users. After recent changes, with which it tries to capture the attention of young people, Facebook tries to reverse this negative trend. Will he be able to do it?

