Interest Rate Adjustment Staggers Stocks But …

The past week marked Nasdaq’s worst result since April 2020 with a resounding – 7.6%. On the Russell 2000 there is a good end-of-trend figure such as the head and shoulder and the 200-day moving average has been broken to the downside. The 200-period moving average is a trivial indicator in itself but very much observed by institutional investors. And this moving average is being broken down on the Nasdaq and SP500 as well. Are we at the end of the race? Do we all run away and hide under the bed? Do we arm ourselves with Malox cases because we will see our investments disappear under a sea of ​​red performances with a minus sign ahead?

None of this. Given that we do not have a monopoly on truth and that the future is uncertain by definition, we are convinced that what is underway is a simple adjustment to a situation that was unbearable: interest rates cannot be zero forever or worse even negative. That the bund no longer has a negative yield was reported this week as an event that will go down in history in the financial press, which however forgot that it was the opposite of having to be consigned to history, i.e. a zero-rate monetary policy. What I mean is that the 1% interest rate we pay on the home loan when inflation is 1.9% is nonsense we will never see again. The house is not afraid of inflation (even if it suffers physical deterioration) from month to month but the mortgage payment in real terms falls every month if inflation is higher than the real interest rate.

Aswath Damodara, professor of corporate finance at New York University, posted a video on youtube.com in which he made his predictions for the US stock market in 2022, forecasts that are bullish for both the end of 2022 and for now. current with an undervalued Sp500 at Friday close by around 10%. He starts from the calculation of the equity risk premium (in other words what rate of return investors want to put their money in shares rather than leave it parked in bonds) and notes how historically we are at insignificant levels in fact the equity risk premium tends to be minimum on historical highs and maximum on historical lows or in dangerous situations. In the following graph we have marked with red circles the maximum of 2000 and the maximum of 2006 and the current moment that sees an equity risk premium all in all on average with the previous years and at a contained level.

The graph above shouldn’t make us put some weird fears but it doesn’t explain why the adjustment we’re talking about.

The following graph instead shows how the equity risk premium is divided between implied equity risk premium and risk free rate (10-year tbond) and we can see how it is the risk-free interest rate that has historically been at the lowest point of the last. 60 years (blue histogram in the green box) and certainly not the equity risk premium (red histogram) which is on average the same as in the last 20 years. This explains why everyone expects the interest rate curve to adjust and at the same time expects nothing to change at the level of stock indices that should soon regain lost ground: it is the blue histogram that is historically off-scale ( interest rates) and not the red one which is on average (implied equity risk premium).

I understand that explanations of this kind border on ridicule, but isn’t the stock market a bandwagon of madmen?

Aswath Damodaran himself publishes an interesting synoptic picture of the main predictions of the American gurus of which he esteems (I note the presence of Ed Yardeni who is my favorite) and those of the analysts of the main investment banks: all agree that we will close the year 2022 up on the Sp500. If nothing else, if we are wrong, a common misfortune means joy.

But let’s get to the Italian shares.

One of the characteristics of the human being is to create traditions. Christmas, Sunday lunch with the family, the game to be watched strictly with an ice-cold beer in hand, the sea in August (ouch us!). Here at the Indipendente di Borsa, tradition is the ITI of the weekend.

A ranking that most of you will know by now like the back of your hand and that identifies the stocks that grow stably for a prolonged period of time without particular downward shocks and that everyone can consult free to select the best Italian stocks.

As always, we have indicated in blue the shares we have already talked about (and which you can find by going back a little in our publications, and in red the one we will discuss today: Intek Group shares, on which we have opened a position a little long ago and therefore we have in our portfolio.

Positive end of 2021 and beginning of 2022 still improving for Intek Group shares, which grew by 66.7% in just one month. Of course the curve is a bit dirty and it is not yet clear what will happen (is congestion forming? Is it just the preparation for the new trend at the start?), But in any case the volumes have answered affirmatively and the prices, for the moment , hold up.

As regards the latest news communicated by the group, the signing of a contract between the companies of Intek Group KME and KME Special Products and The Paragon Fund III for the sale of the Special business of the KME group triggered the increase. The contract, which provides for the transfer of the Speciali business to a Newco owned 55% by Paragon and 45% by KME, provides that at closing KME will receive a net amount of approximately 200 million euros.

Turning instead to the results of the financial statements, the last ones we have available refer to the closure of the first half of 2021 (more updated data is awaited in the coming weeks). The period in question closed with a net loss of € 3.9 million compared to the loss of € 4.2 recorded in the same period of the previous year.