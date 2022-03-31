Interested in starting a business with NFT? Visa offers you this program

Credit card giant Visa has started its Visa Creator program to help non-fungible token (NFT) creators build their own business.

With Visa’s initiative, pioneering NFT artists, musicians, fashion designers and filmmakers can give boost your small business through collectibles.

The program will be developed in several cycles, one of which will be a selection of creators to whom it will provide a “single stipend”, the company did not specify the amount and whether it would be in fiat money or cryptocurrencies. What they explained is that the funds will help them start a “next phase of growth,” according to a company press release.

Those chosen by Visa will have access to technical mentoring by the strategy team and cryptocurrency related products of the company. There, they will learn how to assess trade-offs between underlying blockchain networks, smart contracts, and NFT markets.

Another aspect of the Visa Creator program is that digital artists will have the opportunity to create a community to “exchange ideas and solve problems.” They will also be mentored by “cutting-edge thinkers and researchers working in digital commerce, web3, cryptocurrencies, and payments.”

Additionally, the company will provide an opportunity for NFT artists to relate to companies through the customer network and Visa partners.

NFTs have the potential to become a powerful accelerator for the creator economy […] We have been studying the NFT ecosystem and its potential impacts on the future of commerce, retail, and social media. Through the Visa Creator program, we want to help this new generation of small and micro businesses to take advantage of new means for digital commerce. Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa.

Visa has been betting on NFTs since acquiring one last year, to providing facilities for digital artists. Source: adobe.stock.com.

Selected creators will also learn how to develop and deepen their fluency in cryptocurrency trading and traditional payments. Those interested in participating in the Visa Creator program must visit a website created by the company where they will learn the conditions to be part of the program.

Visa also owns an NFT

A sign of Visa’s confidence in NFTs was demonstrated with the acquisition of a piece belonging to one of the most popular collections, that of CryptoPunk.

The company specifically purchased the CryptoPunk 7610, one of the 3,840 girls with a punk aesthetic in the collectibles. She is characterized by having a mohawk (hairstyle), green eyes and bright red lips, among other features that are reminiscent of iconic bands such as the Sex Pistols, The Casualties or The Exploited, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

The purchase of the NFT, which took place in August 2021, was made through Anchorage Digital, a digital asset platform for institutions and which will also have custody of the NFT for the payment company.