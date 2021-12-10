interesting details about the origin of the virus revealed

It has now been 11 years since the first season of The Walking Dead, one of the most loved and followed TV series of recent years. Despite the hundreds of episodes, however, it is not yet clear a focal point of the story, that is, it is from what was born the virus that unleashed the zombie apocalypse that hit the world. Some new details were revealed to us recently during the latest episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, spin-off series of the beloved show.

In the episode we see a French woman, find the hard drives and download the Wildfire transmissions transmitted by the virologist Edwin Jenner in 2010. If this name is not new to you, it is because it is the doctor who at the end of the very first season says a Rick Everyone is infected. If you die, you transform.

In the laboratory, marked by graffiti Les morts sont nes icl, “The dead are born here”, a man enters and shoots the woman in the back. At the same time he states in French Finish this? You started this. All teams. Then you made things worse, thus suggesting that the virus originated as a failed French laboratory experiment. We also get to know a kind of variant not yet appeared in the world of The Walking Dead but which seems much more dangerous than the previous one.

I want to know more about these ‘cohort variants’ you referred to in our last communication – Jenner says in the show. We haven’t seen anything like it here, nothing like it.

A few seconds pass and the French woman revives and runs towards the door; it is faster, stronger and more aggressive than the zombies we are used to.

It was the French – Jenner tells Rick’s group of Atlanta survivors in The Walking Dead’s first season finale. “TS-19”. They were the last to hold out, as far as I know. While our people ran out of doors and committed suicide in the corridors, they stayed in the workshops until the end. They thought they were close to a solution

What do you think?