Interesting news about the sequels

The movie Red Alert was a success on Netflix, so it is normal that he intends to do two more installments with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Red Notice introduced us to a group of very interesting characters who try to swindle each other, while teaming up, but the best thing is that it has three Hollywood superstars as Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds Y Gal Gadot. There was also a lot of action and incredible scenes. That’s why viewers liked it a lot and got many viewings in Netflix. Now they want to do the sequels, but it seems that putting the protagonists together is quite complicated.

The producer Beau Flynn revealed that things are going very well in the production.

“Well, we have a script for Red Alert 2 and almost Red Alert 3. The plan is, hopefully, if Hiram Garcia and I had our way, we would do those movies one after the other. But it will all be about the scripts and how we feel and how Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot feel about them. But that franchise is great and obviously Netflix really wants it, and director Rawson Marshall Thurber is committed.”

While hiram garcia said:

“Yes, director Rawson Marshall Thurber is working and we were talking to him about it the other day. He’s into it and that’s his baby. So he is crushed. We are excited to be able to participate and see a new draft that is about to be delivered to us very soon.”

While they prepare something new for Red alert, its protagonists succeed in the world of superheroes. Coming soon Dwayne Johnson will premiere Black Adam that promises to be a real bombshell. But Ryan Reynolds is not far behind and will premiere Dead Pool 3 with Hugh Jackman. Finally, Gal Gadot will repeat as wonder-woman in a third installment directed by Patty Jenkins.