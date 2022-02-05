interference with the heart, the mistake to never commit – Libero Quotidiano





The latest generation smartphones, such as the iPhone 12 or 13, can be particularly harmful to the heart patients. A recent study by the Higher Institute of Health has dispelled all doubts in this regard, giving an answer as definitive as possible on this ambiguous situation. Research shows that implanted pacemakers and defibrillators can be inadvertently activated if the smartphone is less than an inch from the heart.



For example, carrying it in your shirt pocket could create problems, which in practice result in the inability of the defibrillator to function in the event of an arrhythmia. The research explicitly refers to the iPhone 12 because it is equipped with several magnets, including the one that allows the operation of the MagSafe, or the wireless charging system. The same Apple some time ago had given some indications in this regard, specifying that for a safety issue there must be at least 15 centimeters of distance between the smartphone and the device installed under the skin.



“Medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators – is Apple’s indication – may contain sensors capable of reacting to magnets and radio frequencies when they are in close contact. To avoid potential interactions with these devices, keep your iPhone and MagSafe accessories at a safe distance from the device (more than 15 centimeters away, or more than 30 centimeters if wireless charging is activated) ” .



