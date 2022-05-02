Interim? Honduran national team about to define its new coach

The new coach of the Honduran National Team is yet to be defined and it is expected that this week there will finally be news about the new coach.

On April 11, the goodbye of the “Bolillo” Gomez on the Bicolor bench, so almost a month after that decision at Fenafuth they have had time to replace him.

Javier Atalaa member of the Selection Committee, revealed that the new H coach will be getting to know this week.

“The idea we have is to do it on Friday or Saturday of this week. It would be via Zoom, because several people are in different places, that’s the idea. That will be the first meeting and there we will inform the decisions that we are going to make”, Atala reported in statements he gave to Diary Ten.

At Fenafuth they are studying the possibility that he be an interim strategist or otherwise that he can sign for the entire process towards the 2026 World Cup.

“Those are the decisions we have to make if it is interim, but – advised Atala – the best thing is a long-term project. Remember that we are close, in July (Concacaf Nations League) we play the games”, pointed out the leader.

Unofficially it was known that there are a maximum of six candidates to take the reins of the H and most are from abroad.

“The important thing here is to start the process for 2026 and we want to start on the right foot with a good coach, because we don’t want to stay with what happened to us this year “Javier Atala mentioned.

Among the candidates to become coach of Honduras are the Argentines Pedro Troglio and Diego Vázquez, both are without a team; besides Hector Vargas who directs Real Spain.

The Colombian Reinaldo Rueda, who qualified the Honduran team for the 2010 World Cup, is another of those who appears on the list of possible strategists who could reach the Catracha squad.

what’s coming

The next commitments of Honduras are in the month of June in the League of Nations where it was spliced ​​in the group C together with Canada and Curaçao.

Their debut in this tournament will be June 3 against the South American team of Curaçao, three days, on the 6th, then the H will receive them at home to complete this series.

Always in June, but on the 14th, the Bicolor will receive the Canadian team, one of the three that is currently qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Close this group stage by visiting the Maple Leaf, but until March 28, 2023. Concacaf has not yet rotated the schedules of these matches.