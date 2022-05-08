, a pediatrician, has used his social networks to denounce the situation that many doctors find themselves in at the end of their residency and after several years of study. “You strive to have the note that allows you to enterone of the most demanding and six-year careers”, the doctor begins writing on his Twitter account, adding “the subsequent effort for a year for the

“If you get places, you specialize for four or five years with a basic salary of 1,245 euros”, Andina continues explaining, wondering “what awaits the doctors after this long and sacrificial process”. “These are your exits,” she writes before listing them one by one.

“One more year of free”, indicates as the first of them. “Your specialty does not last long enough to train you properly and the system “allows you” to continue training for another year,” Andina explains ironically, adding that “you participate in assistance more than a resident but you do not see a euro throughout the year.”

The second “exit” you refer to is “scholarship”. “The hospital staff is not capable of coping with healthcare activity and the system does not allow more doctors to be hired,” he begins by arguing, noting that “it does allow agreements to be reached with companies that create scholarships to “subcontract” doctors.”

Interim or eventual contract: departures after studying Medicine

In third and fourth place, the following stands out: “the contract of guards and the leftovers”. “Contract of eight guards a month that you endure until you physically and mentally can’t take it anymore and the next one comes in,” says the doctor. While, in reference to the fourth, Andina admits that “you link the winter booster with the pregnancy leave and the summer booster with the 20 percent reduction.” “Be very careful that nothing happens to you between contracts, such as pregnancy or breaking your foot, because you stay on the street,” he says.

“The Eventual Contract”, is the fifth on your list. “You occupy a structural place in the hospital but the system says that it is not structural,” she explains about it. By last, “the interim”, occupies the sixth position. A situation that is due, as the pediatrician explains, “because there are specialties that have not called OPE since 2002″. “Staying as an interim is the most you can hope for after an average of five and ten years eating shit.”