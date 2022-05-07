Interim or permanent DT for the rest of 2022? New members of the Selection Commission give their proposals for the future of Honduras

2022-05-06

With surprise they reacted new members of the Honduran Selection Commission after the Football Federation announced the directory that will manage the new World Cup process after two failed attempts for Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. Fenafuth made official on Thursday night the jboard of directors of the Selection Commission that will decide the course of the Boclor whose president will be Javier Atala accompanied by important directors such as Mateo Yibrín, Rafael Villeda, Javier Cruz, Elías Burbara, Rolando Peña, Joel Sandoval, Eduardo Atala and businessman Mario Faraj. rollinVice President of Marathon, Elijahpresident of Real Spain, JavierPresident of Victoria and Joelpresident of Juticalpa and of the Liga de Ascenso, spoke with TEN where they made their claims known now that they are part of the organization, where they share that the first decision to make is the appointment of a coach who knows the local material and who, for the most part, considers that it should be interim. Of course, they know in advance that for the rest of 2022 the National Team’s activity is almost nil with only three games scheduled in June for the League of Nations against Curaçao and Canada on June 3, 6 and 14. Fenafuth has a budget of between 40 and 50 dollars for the coach, so if he appoints a permanent manager, he must spend between 250 and 300 thousand dollars (6-8 million lempiras) to direct these three games and start learning about football. local. The call must be made in the last week of this month and immediately start working towards the agreed commitments.

The Federation Last Thursday, a congress was held where administrative and financial issues were discussed, looking at the numbers and budgets that the entity will have for next year and the one it currently holds. In the same way, the infrastructure projects that have been put on the table were evaluated, as well as asset purchases and all the operational part that the institution entails.

– The new members – In first part, rollin considers that initially one must “interiorize what can happen. You have to see some aspects such as the upcoming competitions, the budget to hire a coaching staff and the affinity for it to arrive, as well as what is best at the moment, if an internship or a definitive coach, then look for the profile of strategist, who already knows the job because there is good human material here, but there is no good work from our base, our league. These are the analyzes that must be done to conclude the new trainer. The director of the Marathon is clear that a definitive coach must be appointed. Giving someone a temporary nickname is like being told at work that you are going to work so many days. The person who is appointed must have the full support and backing of the fans.

Grief He believes that “an opening must be made for discussion, for the criteria that one can issue and in the end the decision that most helps soccer is made. The first thing is to see how the national teams are managed. The different federations have an organizational chart where there is not only the DT, but a group of people in the technical order, in sports directions and management, to give a strategist more knowledge if he is external, and if he is local, help him more. The Senior National Team must always be working because that guarantees that when the legionnaires are not there, the local players are already working and know what the coach wants and vice versa”. rollin He delved into the fact that it is necessary to “agree on microcycles from Monday to Wednesday since we cannot make calls only prior to a competition. In this way, you form the base for when the legionnaires are not there, and there will be advanced work that has not been done in recent periods”.

Elijah Burbara He commented that “First we must analyze from the inside what has happened, then restructure, and support the president of the commission and the executive committee in everything they need to achieve our objectives. Without a doubt, things have to be done differently, otherwise we will surely obtain the same results, but in this case we owe it to a commission, and we hope that the decisions of all, or the majority, are the right ones for the good of our football . We are in good hands, it’s just time to support and collaborate in everything we can.

Regarding whether to appoint an interim or permanent, Burbara says that “we need work, no matter who does it. Whoever it is, they must present a comprehensive work plan.” Joel Sandoval, head of Juticalpa and the Liga de Ascenso, is adamant that at the local level there is the necessary material for the new National Team coach to emerge from there: “I consider that it should be an interim with national experience so as not to throw away the work of the National Team. Previous process. I am sure and aware that the best human material is found in Honduras, unfortunately it has not been possible to prove it. When we have not gone to the World Cup there have been internships. We haven’t seen the names that are available, but everything looks good to me, in a good way.”

Xavier Cruz, president of Victoria, supports his ideology: “We have to choose the coach for the League of Nations who tries to help us in the short term to get out of this situation. As well as that he helps to visualize that he can have development in the selections and is not just a fire extinguisher. We are at a very short time, which is something that has taken its toll, we must think of something for this fast tournament and give the coach the opportunity to continue later with other minor teams. We must have coaches with greater capacity in the youth to receive the harvests that we need in the senior team.