Interior Editing: How to Get the Modern Farmhouse Look

Give your home a contemporary rustic impression with wooden floors, open shelving and ceramics

Farmhouse and contemporary don’t usually fall into the same sentence but the ‘modern farmhouse’ trend has been one of the defining styles of the last decade. Whether Irish, American, British or Scandinavian, it’s a versatile, sustainable trend that’s both chic and sophisticated, yet casual and comfortable, making it popular with families who desire an unfussy, low-maintenance look. . Time and again, it’s taken to greater heights by designers and celebrities and their McMansions: Who can forget the flood of images of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s L.A. farmhouse — a spacious converted barn that’s rustic, bright, and contemporary. Both the feeling and the management feel simultaneously traditional and modern.

Farmhouses are typically budget-friendly homes (Kutcher and Kunis’ abode aside), embracing salvaged pieces and natural materials, but this trend is turning to modern pieces like raw linens, shiny ceramics, and smooth woods. Which elevates it to a modern aesthetic.

Nowhere does this trend shine more than in the kitchen, where classic wood floors and beautifully painted cabinets, exposed beams and open shelving with ceramics give it that undeniable modern farmhouse stamp.

Where country decor oozes shabby chic, the modern farmhouse is less fussy, blending functionality with personality but without the charming homestead vibe. This has been described by architecture and design critic Alexandra Lang as ‘drag in modernism’ – a way of hiding modernist elements, such as open floor plans, behind comfortable features such as covered verandas. Whatever you call it, it is a trend that is firmly rooted, allowing us to feel connected to our rural history without compromising on the comforts of modern life.

Achieving the look means creating warmth and layering textures instead of messy and higgledy. The kitchen table is a good place to start and Ethnicraft’s Bok table in golden and black oak with matching chairs is a sleek but warm addition to your kitchen space (CA Design, Pod Furniture).

You can work other key furniture elements around it, like Zara’s wood storage unit or Neptune’s butcher’s block with shelves. Incorporating other materials like stone, concrete and ceramic is important to make it feel balanced and modern and not wood-heavy.

You can say a lot with just a few elements while adding personality and story to the kitchen. For example, a stone or concrete countertop, or open shelves filled with ceramic bowls and mugs.

Nordic brands Bloomingville and House Doctor have ongoing collections of earthy pottery that are rustic, modern, and light-colored that match perfectly with this style. Similarly, the contemporary but less-than-perfect finish of Ferm Living’s accessories like lamps and jugs fit well with the modern farmhouse feel.

There’s always room for some classics, too: a bistro or Windsor chair, flatwoven rugs, wooden chopping boards and cutlery and a few natural textiles like linen napkins and striped tea towels (H&M, Sostren Gren, Kew Home).