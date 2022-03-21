interior of the mansion in Los Angeles

Many have wondered what are the seven languages ​​spoken by the children of Angelina Jolie, but another question is where do they live? Well, the actress and her children (biological and adoptive) live in The Angels in a 25 million dollar mansion.

Where Angelina Jolie and her children (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox) ​​live

Angelina Jolie and her children live in Los Angeles in a mansion that once belonged to the filmmaker Cecil B.DeMille, and is five minutes from the residence of Brad Pitt, As the actress explained exclusively for fashion in 2021 — “I wanted them to be close to their father,” he explained.





This mansion is located in a private community in Los Feliz, California, and was owned by the founder of American cinema until his death in 1959.

What Angelina Jolie’s $25 Million Mansion Looks Like

After separating from Brad Pitt, Angelina decided to move to a provisional residence in Malibu. Years later the actress planned to acquire the property from Cecil B. DeMille, and she fulfilled it. It was for sale for 25 million dollars, 10 times more than what the first buyer paid for it.

The mansion is fully restored on top of Laughlin Park and its architecture is reminiscent of the Hollywood of the golden age. The construction consists of six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, gym, swimming pool with arched fountains and four fireplaces.

It also has a spiral staircase, double-height ceilings, mahogany panels, dark wood floors, a library and a mesmerizing view of the city and the sea.

Recall that, after filing for divorce, Pitt and Jolie put many of their houses up for sale, including Château Miraval in the south of France and his New Orleans mansion. The Chateau Miraval caused Brad Pitt to sue Angelina because he did not agree that the actress sold a part of this property without her consent.