With Wall Street closed for the holidays, international markets rarely move in direction. What to wait then? Interlocutory day for the markets but from tomorrow directionality could start making the various indices move in the same direction.

Let’s proceed step by step.

At 3:05 pm on the trading day on January 17th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,924

Eurostoxx Future

4,278

Ftse Eb Future

27,535

S&P 500 Index

4,662.85. (price at the close of January 14)

The odds are on the downside at least for the first 6 months of the year

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

In blue the graph of the American markets. These are 76% correlated with international price lists.



What are we waiting for this week?

The trends among the indexes analyzed are in no particular order and in similar contexts, this phase has only emerged with an explosion of momentum. The verse of the latter then, should dictate the fate for at least a couple of weeks, if not beyond.

Interlocutory day for the markets but directionality could start from tomorrow. The map to keep the pulse of the situation

Dax Future

Very short bearish trend until we see a daily close above 15.961. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 15,711.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4,283.5. Long-lasting drops only with a weekly close below 4,216.5.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 27.610. Lasting reductions only with a weekly close of less than 27,145.

S&P 500 Index

Very short downtrend until we see a daily close above 4,665.13. Lasting gains only with a weekly close above 4,748.83.

Investment position in progress from a multidays perspective

Nothing has changed compared to the past few days, therefore we continue to remain Flat on the indexes analyzed.

How could Tuesday’s trading day be played out?

Expect a side phase ahead of an impending momentum explosion earlier this week.