Interlocutory day without Wall Street. Beware of what will happen tomorrow and then Monday

A setup on international markets will expire tomorrow. Today the American markets were closed for holidays and therefore this was an interlocutory day without Wall Street.

Tomorrow, moreover, the American squares will be open with reduced hours. What to wait for from now on?

Let’s proceed step by step.

At 3:18 pm on the 25 November trading day we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,864

Eurostoxx Future

4,276.5

Ftse Eb Future

27,045

S&P 500 Index

4,701.46 at the close of November 24th.

The short-term trend is bearish but the forecast projects a decline of a few weeks

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2021.

In blue the chart of the American markets up to November 19th.



Today was an interlocutory day without Wall Street but between tomorrow and Monday the fate will be decided at least until the next setup on 8 December.

These are the defining days for the stock markets. The supports not to break at the end of the week

Below are the levels to define a winning trading strategy: has the annual maximum already been marked or, as per historical series, “will we talk about it again” in the last week of December?

Dax Future

Bearish trend until we see a daily close above 16.024. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 15,977.

Eurostoxx Future

Bearish trend until we see a daily close above 4.304. Long lasting drops only with a weekly close below 4,252.

Ftse Mib Future

Bearish trend until we see a daily close above 27.250. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 26,825.

S&P 500 Index

Bearish trend until we see a daily close above 4.744. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,595.

Which trading strategy to keep going?

Flat on all markets analyzed.

What might tomorrow’s trading day look like?

It is difficult to make a reliable a priori forecast.