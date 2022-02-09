Intermania: amigo, this is the champion! Sanchez and the crossing with Dybala | First page

“Amigo, the champion is like this: the more he plays, the more he makes a difference“. Signed by Alexis Sanchez after deciding the Italian Super Cup against Juve. The 33-year-old Chilean striker fixes the result at 2-0 for Inter against Roma thanks to a euro-goal with a great shot from outside the box under the corner of the posts, scoring his sixth goal this season. Thus reaching Calhanoglu in third place among the scorers of the Nerazzurri team behind Dzeko (13) and Lautaro (12). Despite having played less than the starting attacking pair, since he unlocked El Nino Maravilla is keeping their pace of realization. After the public outburst following yet another bench on the Sassuolo field (“You can be worth a lot, but if you’re in the wrong place you won’t shine“) by posting a photo of one on social media Lamborghinihis first goal came on 3 November in the Champions League on the Sheriff’s field: since then Dzeko has scored one goal less than him (5) and Lautaro one more (7). THE CROSSING – Curiosity: Alexis Sanchez always went online at night and four times in the cups. For this reason the lawyer Gianni Agnelli nicknamed Zibì Boniek “Nice at night“. In view of next season, the future of the Chilean international crosses with a Juventus player: Paulo Dybala. If Marotta manages to convince the Argentine to leave the Bianconeri to move to Milan on a free transfer, Inter would have to sacrifice Sanchez on the outgoing market.. The highest paid footballer (with a net salary of 7 million euros per year) of the Nerazzurri squad together with his friend and compatriot Arturo Vidal. Both are under contract until June 2023, but at the end of the season Inter can exercise a clause to unilaterally terminate their contracts by paying a severance pay of around 4 million each.