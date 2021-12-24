Intermania: Conte complained about Barella, Inzaghi thanks for Ranocchia and Gagliardini | First page

46 comes out on the Milan wheel. Like the number on the VIP fan’s bike Valentino Rossi, who retired from racing this year. Like the points collected by Inter (winter champion in the first round of Serie A), which does not want to stop racing even next year. Wednesday at San Siro against Toro came the seventh (this time painful) consecutive victory in the league, the sixth without conceding a goal.

There are those who did not expect it and there are those who lie. Because no one could have imagined such a performance last summer, when the Nerazzurri lost the pieces: first Conte, then Eriksen, Hakimi and finally Lukaku. Ausilio is right: “He could have killed anyone, not us“. The sporting director himself defined Inzaghi a “design architect“. An apt term, since never before has such a beautiful and fun game been seen here.

However, the accounts are made in the end and the numerical comparison with Antonio Conte remains dangerous, who began the second round with the record of 11 successes in a row.: a decisive change of gear for winning the Scudetto. The same goal of Inzaghi, expected however by an uphill calendar full of direct clashes. Without forgetting the very pleasant “distraction” of the round of 16 in Champions League against Liverpool.

There will be no Barella on the first leg of 16 February at San Siro, expelled to Madrid and still awaiting the UEFA verdict on the disqualification. Just the Italian midfielder had been mentioned by With you after the comeback defeat at Borussia Dortmund: “We are talking about players who, apart from Godin, have never won anything. Who do we ask to handle difficult situations? A Barella and Sensi, who we got from Cagliari and Sassuolo?“.

Skriniar remember: “Apart from the San Siro, the stadium that excited me the most in terms of atmosphere is that of Borussia Dortmund. We were killing them, but we missed the second half and it ended 3-2 for them. How angry Conte got …“.

Many words have been said and written about the comparison between Antonio Conte and Simone Inzaghi. The main difference is in the message-declarations team, management and club: often poisoned by the outgoing Italian champion coach, almost always honey by the current winter champion coach. Self Conte complained about Barella, Inzaghi thanks two benches often targeted by fan criticism: “The player who surprised me the most is Ranocchia. Without De Vrij, in two games that we had to win against Napoli and Shakhtar, he played since true Inter. But it is a discourse that also concerns others. Training Gagliardini I understood why he found so much space with Spalletti first and then with Conte. When I turn around on the bench, I can choose with my eyes closed“. Music for Marotta’s ears.