Intermania: ‘Inzaghi, remove Correa’! What chaos on penalties, Conte’s market … | First page

The beauty of football. Inter-Udinese confirm that surprises can always come, even when you least expect them. The reference is not to the prediction of the result, but to the signature on the two decisive goals: that of Joaquin Correa. Author of a colorless test in the first hour of play, to the point that several Nerazzurri fans at San Siro clamored for Simone Inzaghi to replace the Argentine with his compatriot Lautaro Martinez. Luckily the coach, who knows El Tucu very well, did not listen to the suggestion of the public …

The ugly of football. When very similar episodes are evaluated differently by referees and Var. Inter-Juve: Dumfries intervenes on Alex Sandro, Mariani sees and lets it go and then changes his mind on the recommendation of Guida. Rome-Milan: Kjaer intervenes on Pellegrini, Maresca does not whistle and Mazzoleni does not call him back. Perhaps because he had already done so before on the penalty given to Ibrahimovic and had not been heard. All this does not help to clarify, on the contrary it creates confusion.

Meanwhile Antonio Conte has become the new Tottenham manager. And obviously market rumors are unleashed on the interest in Nerazzurri players: from de Vrij to Brozovic for January up to Barella and Lautaro for next season. It would be nice if the Italian coach did how Mourinho, who when he went to Real Madrid did not try to bring with him any heroes of the Triplets. But the truth is that Conte will certainly not have these problems.