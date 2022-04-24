Health

Intermittent diet, how it works and what scientists say

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 22 1 minute read

The intermittent diet has been very popular in recent years. Here’s what it consists of and what the experts say: does it work or not?

Intermittent diet (Photo Pexels Bellahu123)

THE MOST READ ARTICLES TODAY:

Big trend of the moment, eating in a limited time is more and more widespread. There intermittent diet it is a diet based on consuming food during the day within certain hours or alternating days of fasting with the daily diet.

In the context of specific case studies, some scientists have found as if during these hours you do not decreases calorie intake the weight remains unchanged. To say goodbye to adiposity in any case it is necessary to make a gradual defict, accompanied by proper physical activity.

Intermittent diet: how to function and efficacy

Depopulated in recent years especially among VIPs, the intermittent diet is very fashionable.

Intermittent fasting how to do it
Flat Photo (Photo from AdobeStock)

Exist three types of this type of diet based on meal planning based on timetables:

  • Scheme 16/8also known as the LeanGains method, is the most common and involves a day divided into two parts: 8 hours of eating and 16 fastingincluding the time you sleep
  • Every other daybased on a weekly division, with two days in which calories are reduced to 600 and the rest are taken freely
  • Eat Stop Eatbased on two days of fasting per week, not consecutive.

In terms of benefits in order to obtain results, however, it is necessary to be in deficit. Overall this diet helps to improve insulin sensitivitythus contributing to weight loss, and to accelerate metabolism, increasing thegrowth hormone and being able to burn fat as well as gain muscle mass faster.

intermittent fasting vip diet
How to lose weight with intermittent fasting (jarmoluk from Pixabay)

To increase its effects it is necessary to associate it with constant physical activity. As contraindications it is not recommended for weak subjects, with cardiovascular problems or who have suffered from eating disorders. To fit in with daily commitments, it is not ideal for those with a very intense social life.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

Coronavirus today, in Italy another 70,520 cases (+ 10.5% in 7 days) and 143 victims

22 mins ago

It all depends on the appearance of the language. If it looks like this, it is serious

34 mins ago

she had three doses of vaccine but she gets a 100 euro fine – Il Tempo

46 mins ago

The covid crisis triggers interest in investing in homes for seniors

55 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button