Intermittent diet, how it works and what scientists say

The intermittent diet has been very popular in recent years. Here’s what it consists of and what the experts say: does it work or not?

Great trend of the moment, eating in a limited time is more and more widespread. There intermittent diet it is a diet based on consuming food during the day within certain hours or alternating days of fasting with the daily diet.

In the context of specific case studies, some scientists have found as if during these hours you do not decreases calorie intake the weight remains unchanged. To say goodbye to adiposity in any case it is necessary to make a gradual defict, accompanied by proper physical activity.

Intermittent diet: how to function and efficacy

Depopulated in recent years especially among VIPs, the intermittent diet is very fashionable.

Exist three types of this type of diet based on meal planning based on timetables:

Scheme 16/8 also known as the LeanGains method, is the most common and involves a day divided into two parts: 8 hours of eating and 16 fasting including the time you sleep

also known as the LeanGains method, is the most common and involves a day divided into two parts: including the time you sleep Every other day based on a weekly division, with two days in which calories are reduced to 600 and the rest are taken freely

based on a weekly division, with in which calories are reduced to 600 and the rest are taken freely Eat Stop Eatbased on two days of fasting per week, not consecutive.

In terms of benefits in order to obtain results, however, it is necessary to be in deficit. Overall this diet helps to improve insulin sensitivitythus contributing to weight loss, and to accelerate metabolism, increasing thegrowth hormone and being able to burn fat as well as gain muscle mass faster.

To increase its effects it is necessary to associate it with constant physical activity. As contraindications it is not recommended for weak subjects, with cardiovascular problems or who have suffered from eating disorders. To fit in with daily commitments, it is not ideal for those with a very intense social life.