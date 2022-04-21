Intermittent fasting diet, a new study questions the super effects – Corriere.it

from Laura Cuppini

Weight loss and improvement in metabolic parameters were similar to those of those who could eat 24 hours a day. Erzegovesi (San Raffaele): “But the diet with 16 hours of fasting has no contraindications and is easily practicable”

The “intermittent fasting” diet is very successful. Also in Italy: a couple of years ago Fiorello spoke enthusiastically about his diet, based on the daily hourly restriction (we eat from 8 to 16then in a period of 8 hours, and then go without food for 16 hours). The main goal is to lose weightbut there may be other benefits, such as a more intense “cleansing” of the organism (and the brain).

The Chinese experiment A new study, conducted at the University of Guangzhou (China) on 139 obese people followed for a year – and published in the New England Journal of Medicine

-, however, questions whether intermittent fasting (and in particular the 8-16 hourly restriction diet) offers any particular advantages in terms of weight loss. In the experiment women ate 1,200-1,500 calories per day and men 1,500-1,800. Participants were required to photograph each dish consumed and to keep a food diary. They were also constantly monitored by a food coach. One half of the volunteers followed the hourly restriction diet, the other half could eat freely, but without exceeding the total of calories allowed.

Weight loss After a year, both groups had lost weight: an average of 8 kilos the one with hourly restriction, an average of 6.3 the other. A non-statistically significant difference. The improvement of other parameters, such as abdominal circumference, body fat and lean mass, was also similar (in average values) in the two types of diets. The same goes for blood glucose levels, insulin resistance, cholesterol and blood pressure. In short, the 16: 8 regime (16 hours of fasting, 8 hours of nutrition) it would be no more useful than simply reducing your daily calorie intake. It’s really like this?

Slightly better results “The study is large and well conducted – he explains Stefano Erzegovesi, chief physician of the Eating Disorders Center of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan -. Show that extend fasting to 16 hours it does not make a difference neither on weight loss nor on metabolic parameters, as long as an important caloric limitation is respected. However, looking at the tables of the study, it can be observed that slightly better targets were achieved in the hourly restriction group (weight loss of 8 kg on average instead of 6.3, visceral fat decreased by 26 square cm instead of 21): this could lead to the hypothesis that, in a study with a larger number of participants, the differences could be statistically significant, in favor of diet 16: 8 ».

Is skipping dinner useful?



“At the base is the idea that the metabolism of sugars and insulin it follows our circadian rhythms, so eating in the 8-16 range (when the sun is higher than the horizon) is best. If you consume too much in the afternoon and, especially in the evening, you “collide” with greater insulin resistance (this concerns all people, not just diabetics) and, moreover, the evening meal close to sleep makes the mechanisms of brain cleansing that are activated at night ».

Why is the diet with 16 hours of daily fasting successful?



«Because it is easily practicable – states Erzegovesi – and also has no contraindications, except in the case of growing subjects (children, adolescents, pregnant and breastfeeding women) and, above all, in the case of eating disorders, where it is obviously impractical. Think of a person suffering from bulimia: once the fast is over, they would throw themselves into even more unregulated binges. Among my patients, one half manages to respect the 16 hours of fasting without problems (from 16 to 8), the other half instead asks to break up with a light dinner. These are subjective differences, which must always be listened to and respected. In any case, before starting an intermittent fasting regime, you must always seek the advice of your doctor “.

What are the benefits of the “16: 8” diet?



«Apart from the weight loss and the improvement of insulin resistance, during fasting there is an increase in awareness of one’s internal sensations, with a better ability to perceive with the sensations of true hunger and satiety. To evaluate the effectiveness of the type of diet, parameters related to the energy level are evaluated together with the doctor: for example if you feel less tired, less hungry and, above all, if mental efficiency improves (for example attention and concentration) “.

How are meals organized?



“There are three: breakfast, lunch and snack. For breakfast I recommend fermented milk (yogurt or kefir) white and without sugar, a wholemeal cereal of your choice (for example real wholemeal bread), jam, dried fruit (15 grams), fresh fruit (one portion, which is equivalent to 150 g), a hot liquid (such as tea or coffee). As an alternative to bread / rusks and jam, you can opt for a simple slice of cake or dry biscuits. Lunch must be complete: a first course preferably wholemeal, a second course (one day based on vegetable proteins, one day based on animal proteins, alternating), double portion of vegetables (one portion corresponds to 80 g if leaf salad, 250 g for all other vegetables), a portion of fruit. Those who have abdominal bloating problems with fruit at the end of a meal can eat it in the middle of the morning or mid-afternoon ».

And in the afternoon?



«For the snack I recommend a whole grain cereal (80 grams: it can be bread, but also pasta or rice), a portion of vegetables and one of fresh fruit, plus one of dried fruit (15 grams). During the rest of the day it is possible to consume unsweetened or sweetened drinks ».

Are there any milder forms of fasting such as 16: 8?



“Those who want to start intermittent fasting can follow, for at least two months, the 12:12 type (12 hours of food and 12 of fasting, for example, finishing dinner at 8 pm and having breakfast at 8), and then eventually move on to 16 : 8, when the body is “trained” and after consulting the attending physician ».