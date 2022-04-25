There intermittent fasting diet is one of the most popular for lose weight. According to experts it is in fact one of the most effective methods to lose weight but at the same time not exactly easy to follow. In this article we are going to consider what the benefits and contraindications of such a diet. In any case, it should be assumed that the intermittent fasting it should only be followed under strict medical supervision.

Intermittent fasting: how it works

The most famous is the 16-8. It is in fact the diet scheme more later. It is dietary scheme of intermittent fasting which brings more benefits in terms of weight loss. It is called this because we only have 8 hours to consume all the main meals of the day and will then fast for the remaining 16 hours. In any case, meals must be healthy and not excessive. It is recommended that you follow this intermittent fasting regime 16/8 for 2, 3 or maximum 5 days. Being very restrictive it is necessary to be followed by a doctor or in any case by a specialist. As for proteins, the foods to be preferred are fish, chicken, meat, eggs, dairy products and dried fruit. At least one serving a day of carbohydrates and fresh fruit should not be missing. Regarding carbohydrates, whole-grain ones are preferred. Ample space should be given to vegetables, in particular to green ones, therefore spinach, green beans, rocket, cabbage because they are satiating and help us lose weight.





Intermittent fasting diet: benefits and contraindications

Regarding the slimmingaccording to experts, the caloric deficit resulting from intermittent fasting can stimulate metabolism but the actual weight loss it can only be achieved if you follow a healthy and balanced diet and if you practice physical activity. With intermittent fasting, fats and sugars do not accumulate, which are then transformed into fat and therefore into fat reserves. When we fast, these very reserves of fat that we have accumulated previously are attacked. In addition to weight loss, intermittent fasting can increase general well-being, for example it would delay aging and have a detox effect on the body. Intermittent fasting also has a regulating effect on blood glucose, blood pressure levels and heart rate. However, in the face of these benefits there are also negative effects that can be encountered such as fatigue, headache, dizziness and nausea. In any case, the intermittent fasting diet is not recommended for pregnant and lactating women, for children and adolescents, for those suffering from diabetes, hypertension or for those who are anemic.