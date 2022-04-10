Intermittent fasting diet: what it is

Doctor Tiziana Stallone is a biologist and nutritionist who approves the Intermittent Fasting Diet. Here’s what she thinks about it. “Fasting for a long time can promote cell regeneration and weight loss.” But what is it, how is it done, what are the risks?

Intermittent fasting with a detox and slimming effect

Fasting for 16 hours and eating only for the next 8 hours is a food method aimed at detoxify the body And lose weight. A very popular method among VIPs such as Miranda Kerr, Nicole Kidman And Jennifer Aniston who have declared that they follow what has now become a way of life.

But what exactly is it? Is it really good to fast for such a long period or are there any health risks? Doctor Tiziana Stallone, in an interview with Fanpage.it, said:

“The intermittent diet or intermittent fasting is a method that contrasts with the one we have used up to now, which was based on calorie restriction and on eating little and often. This diet includes breaks of varying lengths from eating and scheduled meals. There are many favorable scientific studies in this regard, even if obviously the literature in this field, compared to the Mediterranean diet or more balanced diets, is decidedly more sparse “

Benefits of the Intermittent Fasting Diet

Doing intermittent fasting does not mean skipping a meal, a habit not recommended by nutritionists, but to organize yourself so that you only eat within the 8 hours that are scheduled for the meal.

“The intermittent diet is different from all the diets we have worked on so far. We have always imagined that the best way to lose weight was to eat often because during digestion the body burns energy and thus avoids having recourse to muscle mass (which happens during long periods of fasting) “.

How the intermittent fasting diet works

The diet of intermittent fasting is reminiscent of the mimic fasting that serves to stimulate cell turnover and increase the quality and duration of life.

“The scientific basis of the intermittent fasting diet – reiterates the doctor – is good and can be shared. In fact, during the break, we also have a hormonal break and in particular an insulin break (the hormone that helps us to put fat). And above all we also have a lightening of metabolic processes. This pause also helps us in cell renewal, in the renewal of cellular corpuscles, and in mitochondrial regeneration “

During the food break period, the body enters a detox phase for a purifying action before resuming its normal path in the following period.

“In fact, this fasting would favor the increase of some anabolic hormones and the increase of muscle mass. In summary, there are certainly positive aspects deriving from this diet “.

The Disadvantages of the Intermittent Fasting Diet

Intermittent fasting can sometimes be complicated. This is because eating is a symbol of conviviality and not just mere survival, as the doctor says.

“The question is precisely applicability. Because if it is true that the hormonal break is a positive factor, as is cell regeneration, it is also true that with this type of diet you risk losing the spontaneity of nutrition. Attention is preferred to counting the hours of fasting compared to what can be the balance and harmony of being together in a moment of conviviality. Let’s imagine that during the 16 hours of fasting we go to visit our friends, can we deprive ourselves of the pleasure of an aperitif or dinner to prefer dietary technicality? “

Furthermore, those who have psychological problems of depression or hypersensitivity, may encounter problems in the application of this nutritional method. In some cases it could happen that after the fasting period, these subjects are tempted to throw themselves on food risking an overeating and without any criteria.

“My opinion is intermittent fasting yes, but if and only if, guided by a professional and for a relatively limited period of time. The goal is to find a food method that makes us feel satisfied and that is sustainable even during our daily life “.