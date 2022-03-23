Intermittent fasting: the dietary regimen that Jennifer Aniston popularized and today divides opinions

Undisputed international star, Jennifer Aniston surpassed his character in popularity friends, Rachel, and everything that is known about her is replicated around the world. A couple of years ago, in an interview for the English magazine RadioTimesrevealed that one of his secrets to keep fit is the practice of intermittent fasting.

“I wake up around nine every day and I only eat liquids, like juice and coffee. But I drink coffee after my meditation session, exercise and after feeding the dogs. Fortunately, sleeping hours are counted as part of the fasting period. You just have to delay breakfast until 10″, he then told about the regimen he adopted to maintain his weight.

With a relatively early last meal of the day and a mid-morning breakfast, it seems like a sustainable practice and not that difficult to stick to. But what is it really about? Intermittent fasting reserves the consumption of food to eight hours in the day and proposes to fast the remaining sixteen. It is not considered a diet but one more tool that contributes to improve eating behavior.

Its advantages, linked to health, promoted its practice, which must be followed under professional control. “Benefits have been shown in prevention of cardiovascular diseases and cancer. It has been possible to observe the decreased body weight, insulin sensitivity, blood pressure and inflammatory processes”, he explained to THE NATION nutrition graduate Jorgelina Latorragahead of the Food and Nutrition service at the Finochietto Sanatorium and member of the medical team at Wellness of National ASE.

What does intermittent fasting do in the body?

As the hours go by without eating, lowers blood glucose and then the body is forced to mobilize fats. This activates the metabolism of fats, which remains awake and remains accelerated. “If you eat every so often, your metabolism doesn’t wake up. Above all, if you are a sedentary person”, explained Latorraga.

Its effectiveness in weight loss is proven, but it has no difference with the achievements of a restrictive diet. The nutrition specialist advises against intermittent fasting for those pursuing an aesthetic goal. Instead, she indicates it for a health issue for sedentary people with slow digestion problems, or with insulin resistance. “The benefits of intermittent fasting are based on the caloric restriction caused by skipping regular meals, such as snacks, snacks and breakfast, as occurs in restrictive diets,” warned Latorraga.

The nutritionist discourages intermittent fasting as a practice sustained only for a while, in order to “get into a garment, in people who only think about eating like before” because they consider it a waste of time. And he warns that carried out without professional follow-up, can produce unwanted consequencessuch as lack of concentration, irritability and hunger “because we have glucose-dependent organs, such as the brain, so some people, for example, a surgeon, could lower their performance by shaking their pulse,” he added.

There are people in whom, definitely, habit is discouragedlike in patients with type 1 diabetes since it could generate hypoglycemia; on pregnant because the baby needs glucose and the mother could also faint due to hypoglycemia; and, without a doubt, It is not recommended for people who are unclear about their body image.since in this way they add information for their mental objective, which is what happens in eating behavior disorders, where all the information about diets and ‘magical’ products are negative for these people, who do not know how to handle it”, listed the specialist.

For these reasons, it emphasizes the importance of perform intermittent fasting under supervision and keep in mind that all the famous people and athletes who adopt it do so with professional control.

In certain cases, Latorraga tilts the balance in his favor. “It is important to recognize how much we are moving in our daily life and, consequently, to think that if I no longer go to the office for the home officeif I don’t walk to school because my children are grown, if I don’t get up early because I’m retired, if I don’t do more sports because I work at the office ten hours a day and then I get in the car, then maybe it’s time to restrict some food because I don’t need it like before”, reflected the nutritionist doctor.

In any of those cases, He suggests eating dinner early, avoiding snacks before going to bed and having a light breakfast. or limited to simple sweetened infusions. “This saves a little calories and forces the body a little bit to mobilize fats due to the lack of available blood glucose,” he concluded. And he re-emphasized that always before adopting any new regimen, consult a professional.