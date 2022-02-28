Internal and AP, called to lead long covid units

Esther del Corral Beamonte, internist at the Royo Villanova Hospital in Zaragoza and spokesperson for the SEMI.

The measure, which will come into force on March 1, places the Internal Medicine specialist at the center of care for a pathology that affects 10 percent of people who have had Covid-19. “The fact that there are reference personnel in persistent covid helps to raise awareness of this new disease and generates more updating of skills and training for the rest of the toilets. It is good to have a referral unit or specialist,” he says. Esther del Corral Beamonte, internist at the Royo Villanova Hospital in Zaragoza (Aragón), where she is also coordinator of the persistent covid monographic consultation.

The also spokeswoman for the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI), considers that organizing care for this chronic pathology by health areas is “a good option” and defends that internists are the chosen professionals. “In the end, all internists have training to see chronic pathology, but it is good to have a reference unit. Persistent covid is a multisymptomatic disease that affects multiple organs and systems and Interna has this vision of the patient as a whole, we are the most appropriate specialists. In addition, we are the professionals who have treated the most acute covid patients, so it does not catch us again, ”says the internist.



Can the internist take on the approach to severe persistent covid?

Beamonte recalls that the type of patient who will go to these monographic areas has chronic symptoms that affect their professional development and their personal day-to-day life, but not a critically ill patient with pulmonary fibrosis to “benefit” from a more specialized follow-up. Although he assures that, if in any query the help of the specialist is required, the internist will ask for it.

“We are talking about a patient who has normal conditions, but who does not feel well due to fatigue, effort or memory problems. Therefore, a super-specialized management is not required, but a global vision of the patient, be able to make a functional assessment and determine what symptoms are affecting their daily personal and work life. From there the most pressing symptoms should be addressed. Internists can address a problem of dyspnea and memory or concentration at the same time”, claims the SEMI spokeswoman.



A common plan on persistent covid for all communities?

Given the Castilian-Manchego initiative, the question arises as to whether the model of care for persistent covid should be the same in all communities and, for this, it should be guided by the Ministry of Health. Given this, Beamonte considers that “heor ideal” are guidelines that are as general as possible, but “bringing reality to each territory” is in the hands of the autonomous communitiesyes “There will be some with more or less internists and with a more dispersed population, where going to the hospital is more of a detriment than a benefit,” details the internist.

In this sense, Beamonte defends that there are several ways to address this care, but that they must be carried out now. “This pathology is already a present10 percent may have persistent symptoms and they are already a reality. Each CCAA must articulate its best way to care for these patients. They do not have to be monographic units, there are also other valid models such as referral protocols to reference professionals. There may also be monographic consultations in Primary Care. In the end, what matters is that the specialists who see these patients must have a general view of Medicine because it is a multi-symptomatic disease”, explains Beamonte.

Collaboration between Internal and Primary to attend long covid

The main difference between these different models is the degree of responsibility given to Primary and Internal. In this sense, the specialist in persistent covid ensures that the pathology must be Initially served in Primary and those with major problems should be referred to the hospital.

“Probably, not everyone needs to be referred”, assures Beamonte, who highlights that based on the protocol agreed in Aragón, most patients will be treated in Primary: “We have very specific referral protocols. The family also has a very global vision of the patient and they manage chronic diseases”.

Both Internal and Primary must go hand in hand in the care of patients with persistent covid and to avoid distinction of criteria and facilitate the workflow between both, the specialist advocates two measures: very specific protocols and fluid communication.

“Establishing protocols is good because standardizes and homogenizes care, and promoting communication between Primary and Hospital only generates advantages. Email or telephone contact can be useful tools to resolve doubts, but we are not always reachable or not in all places it can be established. Therefore, there must be both.