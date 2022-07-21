Internal before the heat wave: “Prevention does not come”

Roman Cube Pillar.

Beyond heat strokes from being exposed to high temperatures during the central hours of the day, high temperature waves suppose a risk for the health of chronic and polypathological patients. A population group that represents the bulk of the patients it serves Internal Medicinewho with the rise of the thermometers sees how increase in income due to “dehydration” and the “worsening” of previous pathologies. To avoid them, from the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) they recommend betting on educate the patient on prevention. Nevertheless, in cases with worst socioeconomic conditions this no longer arrives and they demand a social or family help to monitor these patients during the days of maximum risk.

“In Internal Medicine services, the patient profile is getting older. Currently, admitted patients are around 79 years old and almost 40 percent have several associated chronic pathologies. When there is one of heat wavethese are the most vulnerable patients. In such a way that it directly impacts Interna, who has now also been joined by the covid wave, thus generating an increase in income compared to previous years, ”explains Pilar Cubo Romano, coordinator of the SEMI work group for Pluripathological Patients and the Elderly.

As detailed by Romano, when there is a heat wave there is two major clinical syndromes that can happen. “The most frequent is exhaustion and dehydration. The body is not able to withstand the losses of liquids and salts that are lost with sweat. Then, patients get progressively worse. The second is known as heat stroke, which is the best known and is a very acute failure of the body’s thermoregulation, that is, it is not capable of adapting through its mechanisms. This is a situation of extreme urgency”, assures the specialist.

In this sense, chronic patients, as they are not usually so exposed to heat, the most common syndrome is dehydration. “Depending on the pathology, some do worsen and other consequences are triggered. For example, those who have diabetes cause them to have higher leukemias and this in turn makes dehydration last. In Heart Failure, the opposite occurs, it is not that the disease worsens, but that the pharmacological treatment generates a lower tolerance to heat”, explains Romano.

Social aid, key to a future with high temperatures

The increase in temperature is translating into higher admissions for pathologies that are common for this time. Therefore, according to Roman, from Internal “there is little more they can do” beyond preventing the patient when he comes to the consultation and attending to him when he enters. The problem is that given the high temperatures that are being recorded in some cases prevention falls short.

“Many patients have a compromised social situation and the houses are not adapted for these temperatures. It is no longer worth staying at home, they do not go out and still arrive at the consultations dehydrated. Therefore, it must be more aware of this population by his family and if he does not have it, he will have to be provided help from the City Council or social organizations”, details Romano, who, looking to the future, where temperatures are expected to continue to rise, considers that social support at home for these patients must be reinforced. “Must accompany them during heat waves and thus prevent them from entering”.

Temporarily modify the treatment before the heat wave?

Older patients have a deficient center of thermoregulation that sometimes prevents them from detecting that they are becoming dehydrated and, therefore, they are not thirsty. A deficiency to which must be added, according to the internist, that with drugs such as anxiolytics, antidepressants or diuretics “detect it even worse”.

Given this, it is possible that Internal may temporarily modify the treatment to better solve heat waves, although this could not be done in all cases. “Globally it cannot be done, it can only be prevented that they are not exposed to the sun in the middle of the day, that they stay hydrated and that they are supervised by someone if they live alone. then yes there are cases that can be regulated individually and temporarily. For example, in Heart Failure, if the patient is empowered, their medication can be lowered. Or if they are telemonitored at home, if they can be recommended for these days if they are aware of the alarm signals, ”explains the SEMI coordinator.