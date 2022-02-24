Internal medicine, a humanistic specialty. Dr. Jesus Diez Manglano

..Dr. Jesús Díez Manglano, president of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI).

iHealth Yearbook 2021.

The versatility and global vision that characterizes Internal Medicine has been key to facilitating a coordinated response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Spanish internists, as in other health crises, have been on the front line to respond, under a comprehensive approach, to the questions of a new disease with systemic implications such as the one caused by SARS-CoV-2, both in the healthcare field as a researcher. Eight out of ten non-critical hospitalized Covid-19 patients have been cared for by internists, specialists who have structured healthcare and have led multidisciplinary teams in hospitals, facilitating their rapid functional reorganization in close collaboration with other specialties and levels of care.

But, in addition to highlighting its relevance, transversality and versatility within the SNS, if there is something that the health crisis due to Covid-19 has also highlighted, it is that our specialty is clearly humanistic. We have had to manage patients alone and isolated, relate to their relatives from a distance and give news that we would have preferred not to give. Despite the restrictions due to security measures, we have always tried to provide care as close as possible and with the humanism that characterizes us, even with the difficulties that the pandemic put in the way and that has made us reflect on how to combine security with humanization in assistance.

This is not, and probably will not be, the last time that Internal Medicine plays a key role in dealing with a health crisis such as the current one and, without a doubt, our specialty will play a key role in dealing with challenges such as those posed chronicity and multiple pathologies, as a result of the growing population aging. Aware of this, we are part of the Horizon 2025 Chronicity Platform and have led the Hospital of the Future Project, to design and analyze how hospital care should be in the future. Hospitals are currently more oriented towards dealing with acute pathologies than with chronic ones, however, we see that an important part of healthcare activity is produced by decompensation in chronic, complex, multi-pathological and fragile patients.

In this sense, Internal Medicine already plays a key role in chronicity and internists will be essential to respond to such important challenges within the SNS as comprehensive care for chronic patients and the greater burden of morbidity caused by obesity, diabetes or other many pathologies of the clear field of action of Internal Medicine. From the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) we advocate researching and offering accredited and quality medical training to our internists with a focus on achieving high-value Internal Medicine, increasingly centered on our patients.

