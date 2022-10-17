Internal Medicine has taken a step forward in developing research

Jesús Díez Manglano, president of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI), has valued Health and his specialty over the last 40 years. In addition, he has contributed his congratulations to the magazine EL MÉDICO for his 40 years.

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of EL MÉDICO, could you take stock of your specialty over the last 40 years? What achievements have been achieved?

In the last 40 years there has been a very clear aging of the population we serve. New areas of interest have also emerged, since 40 years ago there was little knowledge about rare diseases and now they are an important field that we serve.

We have experienced several health emergencies, such as the beginnings of HIV infection, the Ebola virus and COVID-19.

Internal Medicine has taken a very important step forward in development research, since all hospitals have Internal Medicine services, which are fundamental not only in patient care, but also in research.

In the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine there has been a tremendous change in the last 25 years with the creation of multiple work teams, which have given rise to teams of researchers who have carried out studies published in high-impact journals. To this must be added all the training activities of the SEMI.

What has EL MÉDICO contributed to the healthcare scene?

EL MÉDICO has been a magazine that initially we all received on paper and that we now also enjoy online. It is one of the professional journals that we consult very frequently, because it provides us not only with the professional organizational reality but also with advances in the clinic.

Congratulations to EL MÉDICO Magazine

I have to congratulate the magazine EL MÉDICO for these 40 years that it has been providing a very important service to the entire medical and health community in general, providing day-to-day news and the pulse of the health profession.