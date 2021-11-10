Health

Internal Medicine, in Caltanissetta the regional congress organized by Fadoi and Anìmo

Rita Cinardi
10 Nov 2021

The regional congress of Internal Medicine will be held on Friday 12 and Saturday 13 November at the Hotel San Michele in Caltanissetta, organized by Fadoi (Federation of Associations of Hospital Managers) and by the Anìmo association, entitled “The internist of the third millennium: tra complexity and innovation “. “The various sessions of the congress – explains the regional president of Fadoi Maurizio Alletto, internist at the Sant’Elia hospital in Caltanissetta – will address some topics of internal medicine, examined both from a medical and a nursing point of view. also of a pandemic with a special session dedicated to Covid-19 “. Greetings from the authorities are expected on Friday afternoon. The regional councilor for health Ruggero Razza, the councilor for education and professional training Roberto Lagalla, the president of the Order of Doctors of Caltanissetta Giovanni D’Ippolito, the general director of the ASP of Caltanissetta Alessandro Caltagirone and the mayor Roberto Gambino. Also present at the congress will be the President of the Fadoi foundation, professor Andrea Fontanella of the “Do good brothers” Naples. Among the topics that will be addressed on the first day of the congress, peripheral arterial diseases, acute heart failure, Gaucher disease, chronic intestinal inflammatory diseases.

