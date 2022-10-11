Internal Medicine, one of the specialties that has undergone the most changes

Patricia Fanlo, president of the Spanish Multidisciplinary Society for Systemic Autoimmune Diseases (SEMAIS), has valued Health and her specialty over the last 40 years. In addition, she has contributed her congratulations to the magazine EL MÉDICO for her 40th birthday.

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of EL MÉDICO, could you take stock of your specialty over the last 40 years? What achievements have been achieved?

Internal Medicine has been adapting to the needs of society and the changing needs of hospital care during these 40 years. From its beginnings, when it was the core specialty within hospitals, through its readaptation after the development of other specialties, to the current situation in which a holistic and integrating vision is increasingly necessary in shared care, in the management of chronic patients, rare and autoimmune diseases and in multidisciplinary assistance, both with surgical services and with the rest of the medical specialties.

COVID has highlighted the important work carried out by internists in our hospitals and has also spread and increased knowledge of our specialty in society.

Internal Medicine has been one of the medical specialties that has undergone the most changes in the last 40 years. I could say that feminization has been one of them. Also greater technology and digitization, where clinical ultrasound at the patient’s bedside and artificial intelligence applications have been incorporated to help diagnose our patients. On the other hand, Personalized Precision Medicine, especially in the field of rare and systemic autoimmune diseases, has improved therapeutic targets and, therefore, the quality of life of patients.

What has EL MÉDICO contributed to the health panorama?

It has disseminated relevant scientific and training aspects at the national level within the medical profession and has given a voice to different professionals from different medical sectors.

Congratulations to EL MÉDICO Magazine

From SEMAIS (Spanish Multidisciplinary Society of Systemic Autoimmune Diseases), we wish you another 40 more years of success and publications.