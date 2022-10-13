Internal situation in Haiti takes an “explosive” turn

The Haitian news agency AlterPresse describes the situation inside Haiti as “explosive”, drawing a framework that reveals the dangerous course the situation is taking in that country, in anticipation of a foreign military intervention supported by government authorization.

Media outlets with the largest readership in that country, from Gazette Haiti to Le Nouvelliste, Haiti 24, Van Bet Info, Haiti Libre and AlterPresse, highlight the unstoppable pressure on the streets and a rebellion that is growing and spreading unhindered throughout the country.

The discomfort of the forces opposed to an armed intervention rises from different points of the territory.

The hottest area of ​​the protests and disturbances continues to be the capital, Port-au-Prince, where, in addition to incessant popular demonstrations, there has been the most kidnappings, murders and looting.

It is precisely in that metropolitan area where the strongholds of the gangs are, which have already captured a large part of the capital’s territory and taken away the influence and power of the authorities.

riot zones

Violent protests were recorded in Cap-Haïtien, to the north; on Gonâve Island and Petit-Goave, to the west; in Jacmel, to the southeast; in Mirebalais and Lascahobas, in the central plateau, as well as in various neighborhoods on the outskirts and in the center of the capital. ANDhe bulk of activities are still blocked in various parts of the country.

Wave of looting of assets belonging to the Minister of Defense

In Gonaïves, violent groups, led by Wilford Ferdinand, alias “Ti Will”looted and set fire to two companies, a hotel and the Radio Independencia station, owned by Defense Minister Enold Joseph, signer of the resolution calling for foreign armed intervention.

Before, family members and government personnel, including André Michel, Marjorie Michel, Edmonde a Beauzile, and the Minister of Commerce, Rocardin St Jean, were victims of attacks.

“Ti Makak” attacks police station

The Vant Bef Info media outlet reported that armed men from the “Ti Makak” gang, whose stronghold is in Laboule, a village south of Boutilliers, shot at the police substation at Thomassin 25.

Attacks on police infrastructure are becoming more prevalent in Haiti.

3 band “Canaan” fall

Three members of the “Canaan” gang were killed by the police when they tried to settle in Lafiteau, near a flour milling area, and terrorize the neighbors.

The authorities assured that these gang members were supported by the gang “5 Segundos”.

Retired military speak

Yesterday, the Military Association of Haiti (Amidh), which brings together ex-military personnel and public transport unions, said that the request for foreign intervention constitutes “a criminal act and a betrayal.” Given this, he has asked that the signatories be judged, in the long term, for the “crime of high treason” against their country.

“We challenge Ariel Henry and the members of his government for the right, quality and legitimacy to bring foreign boots to homeland once again,” he says.

A betrayal

For their part, the Haitian Land Transport Sector, the Haitian Owners and Drivers Association and the Haitian National Federation of Transport and Workers, describe the request of a foreign military force as “treason to the fatherland”.

“Dangerous Adventure”

The leader of the Unir/Ayiti Party, Clarens Renois, declared that a foreign intervention is “manifestly illegal”, and describes Ariel Henry as “de facto” prime minister, without “title or quality” to involve the nation in this “dangerous adventure” with an unpredictable outcome”.

Call to resistance

For his part, former senator Nenel Cassy expressed his disagreement with the government’s request for the presence of a foreign force and called on the youth to “fight like Gandhy, Martin Luther King, Toussaint Louverture and Nelson Mandela against a new occupation in the country. ”.

Cassy said that Ariel Henry works for the benefit of Western countries, to the detriment of his people.