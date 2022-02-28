Internal “urges” to redesign key processes in the Hospital

III Meeting of the Clinical Management Working Group of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI).

The III Meeting of the Working Group on Clinical Management of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI)held last Saturday, February 26, analyzed good practices in clinical management, experiences and developments in digital health and demonstrated the usefulness of the LEAN Healthcare management model in the health service delivery system to identify activities that entail a cost for the system and that, however, do not add value and consume resources.

The Lean Healthcare management model, as presented at the table “Example of good practices: LEAN”, has as main objectives: to improve the quality of medical care provided and patient satisfaction (it puts the patient at the center), increase the health staff satisfaction in their professional performance (devote time to tasks of value) and ensure the system sustainability.

In the words of Jesus Canora, Internal medicine member of SEMI and coordinator of the SEMI Clinical Management Group, “Lean Healthcare improves the quality and reduces unproductive costss objectively and quickly. Of course, -she specified-, it is necessary to redesign the key processes to eliminate waste and improve quality ”. In this III Meeting of the Group, precisely, “the usefulness of Lean Healthcare was demonstrated from the experience carried out in two hospitals and different care settings”.

Digitization of Internal Medicine services

During the meeting, it was also revealed, in the words of Canora, that “The pandemic has accelerated the development and implementation of the digitization of health services, although the speed at which these changes have occurred has not allowed, in all cases, an adequate functional and regulatory adaptation”, aspects that were also discussed at the meeting.

In the round table Digitization of Internal Medicine Services, moderated by Ishmael Said Criado, coordinator of the Information and Communication Technologies Subgroup in Internal Medicine and internist at the Álvaro Cunqueiro Hospital in Vigo, the role of Internal Medicine in the digital hospital; of the medical-legal aspects of the teleconsultation in Internal Medicine and of novelties in the Single Digital Medical Record in the SNS.

In the presentation “The role of internal medicine in the digital hospital”, by Montserrat García Cors, from the Hospital Universitari General de Catalunya of the Quirón Salud Group, it was stressed that “telemedicine requires a ‘superconvergence’ between traditional medicine with information techniques and biotechnologies” and that put the patient at the center and where you need to be attended at all times implies a paradigm shift which requires a great effort in the psychology of the medical organization”. For this, in the words of García Cors, “the participation of doctors and patients, the involvement of professionals, adapting workloads, accompanying and training patients and their feedback is essential”.

As keys, it has also been reiterated that “Information security is essential” and that “every innovation process must be based on need, as well as the need for continuous monitoring and evaluation. Technology and artificial intelligence are offering multiple tools of great value, which we must validate and implement”, it has been concluded.

Legal aspects of teleconsultation in Internal Medicine

For her part, Belén Roig Espert, head of the Internal Medicine Service at Hospital de Manises in Valencia, addressed the “Medico-legal aspects of teleconsultation in Internal Medicine”. She has recalled that “it is a complementary modality that it does not replace the face-to-face care act and that it is based on in-depth knowledge of the patient, clinical history, trust and mutual respect”. It has also stressed that “there is a need protocols that define the inclusion criteria for patients and pathologies”.

Pedro Abad Requejo, head of the Internal Medicine Service at Hospital del Oriente de Asturias, spoke on “News in the unique Digital Medical Record of the Spanish National Health System (HCDSNS)”. He has recalled the importance of this tool that “allows the most relevant clinical information of a patient to be consulted, when he is cared for outside his autonomous community” and that “one of the documents it contains is the Summary Clinical History”and that, in addition, “the EU Patient Summary or EU Patient Summary is being implemented, an automated document to be able to consult in the case of trips through Europe, within the framework of the CEF project of the European Union.

Internal role in clinical management

During the meeting, the value that the specialty of Internal Medicine provides in other areas of management in health systems, such as in the field of private medicine, in that of the pharmaceutical industry or in health policy. Internists with positions of responsibility in all these areas have presented their personal and professional point of view as a result of the years dedicated to this activity.

Raquel Barba, member of the Board of Directors of the Clinical Management Working Group and internist member of SEMI, has remarked that “it is necessary that the results of clinical practice improve, and that professionals are increasingly involved in the management of resources. The variability of clinical practice, technological innovation, practices that have no value, digitization, all of this affects us on a day-to-day basis and professionals cannot remain on the sidelines”.

Barba also recalled that “Internal Medicine, a key service in any hospital, responsible for almost 20 percent of discharges, must become actively involved in this organization and clinical management”. And for this reason, the meeting analyzed the relevant aspects for the proper functioning of a hospital, especially those that are of greater interest to internists”.

During the meeting of the Working Group, in addition to the table on “Good LEAN practices”, “Digitalization in Internal Medicine Services” and on the “Influence of Internal Medicine on health management, in a private hospital and in the industry pharmacist” a table has been organized with the title “What is your workplace like: a cathedral or a bazaar?”.

It was discussed whether it is necessary to organize ourselves in a different way in hospitals to better solve the challenges that our health system currently presents and the needs of patients and professionals, using as a metaphor, the essay “The Cathedral and the Bazaar” by the computer programmer Eric Raymond. Another example of what we can learn and transfer from the business world to the healthcare world. Ignacio Vallejo presented his vision of what the role of internists should be in the design of the future of hospital institutions.