International Airlines That Have Eliminated Mask Requirement – ​​NBC Boston

WASHINGTON DC – Following the respective health and safety guidelines of their countries, several international airlines have made changes to their COVID-19 mask policies, allowing travelers to choose whether to wear one on certain flights.

In the US, the requirement to wear masks on public transportation, which includes buses, trains, airplanes and transportation facilities, was struck down by a federal judge’s decision on April 18.

So while most airlines in the US will no longer require a mask for now, whether or not you need to wear one on an international flight depends on their individual policies.

Here is a list of airlines that have modified their mask mandates so far:

British Airways

The airline allows customers to fly without masks if the destination they are traveling to does not require them.

“For destinations where we have established that the use of a face covering is not mandatory, you can make a personal choice and we kindly request that everyone respect the preferences of others,” the airline said in its guidance.

Norwegian

There are no mandatory face masks required on flights on the Norwegian network, meaning passengers can choose whether to wear one on board.

The airline notes that face coverings may still be required at various destinations and suggests checking policies before you travel.

Jet2

Jet2 was the first airline to drop its mask requirements. Travelers no longer have to cover their faces at airports or domestic British airline flights.

Travelers, regardless of their vaccination status, will still be required to wear masks off planes at destinations where they are required.

The ruling of a federal judge in Florida nullifies the mandate on the use of masks in public transport, but some cities impose their own rules.

Virgin Atlantic

The airline no longer requires masks for passengers on routes where the place of destination and departure of the plane does not require them locally, including the United States and the Caribbean.

Other routes will still require face coverings, as the guidelines differ for each destination. This list is expected to expand as regulatory requirements for destinations change, according to the airline’s website.

As of April 19, for the following routes operating to or from the UK, customers aged 12 and over will continue to require face masks until further notice: Delhi, Islamabad, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, Lahore, Lagos, Mumbai, Shanghai , Tel Aviv.

TUI

On flights to or from England, Wales or Northern Ireland, the British airline said wearing masks is no longer necessary, but recommends bringing them.

Passengers 2 years and older must wear a face covering if traveling to the US.

easy jet

All flights between England, Northern Ireland, Jersey, Isle of Man, Denmark, Sweden, Gibraltar, Switzerland, Hungary, Iceland and Poland no longer require face masks.

Given the different policies for each destination, masks are required for all other flights.

Airlines often update their mask requirements based on local guidance at their origin and destination locations. It is best to always check with your individual airline before heading to the airport.