International artists invited to the San Remo festival arrive in Cuba

The international artists who will participate in the San Remo Music Awards Cuba arrived on the island this Tuesday.

Lis Cuesta, wife of the ruler Miguel Díaz-Canel and main promoter of the event, announced the start of the event on her Twitter account.

“The San Remo Music Awards began. For those who know how to enjoy and build and for others too. Art in Cuba is for everyone!”, he expressed, along with the hashtag #VamosConTodo.

After months ago the cancellations of foreign singers like the duo Andy and Lucas, Alex Ubago and Kalimba, among others, who were the main attraction of the event, finally performers from Italy, Mexico and Spain will perform at the event in Havana, which will be held until April 10.

At a press conference, Flabio Ferrari, director of operations of the SRMA brand, announced the arrival of the Italians Gatto Panceri, musician and composer, author of the song I live for her, popularized by the tenor Andrea Bocelli; Michele Pecora, Ricardo Cocciante and three winning singers of the festival in other editions.

The presence of the Spanish singer and presenter Pilar Boyero was also confirmed; the Mexican Sami (Samuel) Castelini, composer of soundtracks for telenovelas, and the Italian fashion designer Nino Lettieri.

As for the Cuban artists, the names of Lachy Fortuna, María Victoria Rodríguez, Niurka Reyes, Yarima Blanco, Abel Geronés and Alejandro Falcón were mentioned.

The event includes a talent contest in which 16 young Cuban performers who were selected from 800 applications will compete. The jury of the contest was presented, which is chaired by Joaquín Betancourt and made up of David Torrens and Waldo Mendoza.

At the press conference it was reported that more artists should arrive from the United States and Mexico in the coming days, but their names were not revealed.

That level of secrecy has marked the preparation process for the Cuban San Remo, after several international artists publicly renounced their participation and fear was sown in the Cuban authorities of new cancellations.

The independent journalist José Raúl Gallego shared a photo of the event program on his Facebook wall, in which the names of the invited artists were omitted and only the country of origin was specified.

“In the midst of all the repression that exists in Cuba, the programming of the San Remo Festival is now available. Apparently they still don’t want to say who the invited foreign artists are. What’s going on?” Gallego questioned.

After the cancellations of the main artists to the San Remo Music Awards after a campaign in social networks in which the reality of Cuba was denounced, it was speculated that the Cuban government would have to suspend the festival.

However, the regime stood firm and in the same February confirmed that it would be held and that, in addition to the cultural partan international business fair is planned at the National Hotel, a fashion show and a culinary event.