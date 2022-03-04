International artists of Ukrainian origin shout against the Russian invasion

In recent days numerous events related to the world of cinema have been sprinkled with memories and petitions against the war unleashed by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. But it is not only a gesture of human solidarity, it happens that they are quite a few international stars, especially in the Hollywood universe, who have origins and roots in Ukraine. Some were born in that European country, others have roots there and some found out about their origins recently. There is also a Spanish actress and model among them.

Bertha Vazquez

Birtukan Tibebe is the real name of the actress and model Berta Vázquez, who was born in Kiev, daughter of an Ethiopian father and a Ukrainian mother, and that he grew up in Spain. He played Curls in the television series eye to eye and appeared in the movie palm trees in the snow along with Mario Casas and Adriana Ugarte. In April, Netflix will premiere her most recent work, welcome to edena series of eight chapters directed by Daniel Benmayor (Xtremo) and Menna Fité (Merlí).

She has remembered Ukraine by posting photos of her childhood on Instagram.

Mila Kunis

The actress was born in Chernivtsi when Ukraine was still part of the USSR. At just 7 years old, he came to the US with his family. Years later, after a stage as a model, she stood out as an actress in the movie the black swanreceiving the Marcello Mastroianni award for best young actress and several other nominations.

Since the beginning of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, he has used his social networks to ask for support for his homeland, comparing the bombings to those that took place in London in World War II.

Olga Kurylenko

The bond girl from the movie Quantum of Solace was born on November 14, 1979 in Berdyansktwelve years before the disappearance of the USSR and has spent most of her professional career as a model in France

Jovovich mile

jovovich too was born in USSR times and spent his early years in Ukraine. His mother is Russian and his father is Serbian. She began her career as a model and in 1988 she appeared in her first professional role in the film Night train to Kathmandu. She rose to stardom by starring in the horror movie resident Evilin 2002. Later, the actress, supermodel, fashion designer and businesswoman acquired American citizenship.

In an emotional writing on Instagram he explains: “(…) My blood and roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I break in two as I watch the horror unfold, the country being destroyed, the families displaced, all their life lying in charred fragments around him. I remember the war in my father’s homeland, the former Yugoslavia, and the stories my family tells about the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always war (…)”.

Katherine Winnick

Known for her role in the series vikingsKatheryn Winnick (44) was born in Etobicoke (Canada), but her parents are ukrainian. She speaks Ukrainian as her first language, in addition to Russian, French, Italian, and English. On Instagram she has shared messages of support for the people of her ancestors. “I am with Ukraine. We are a peaceful country. We do not deserve this war.”

Ana Layevska

Known for her performances in important Mexican telenovelas, Ana Layevska was born in Kiev, the capital of Ukrainealthough he soon moved to Russia and later to Mexicowhen he was just 9 years old. Her first role was in the telenovela Will we ever have wingsin 1997. Later he was part of productions such as The two faces of Anna, Elena’s ghost or my heart insists.

Layevska used her Instagram to send a message about the situation between Russia and Ukraine: “I was born in the Soviet Union, in a place where there were no borders or divisions. Today I live in Mexico but it hurts my soul to see the conflicts where my family and my friends”.

Vera Farmiga

The actress, nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe in 2009 for her performance in the film Up in the airwas born in Clifton, New Jersey, of ukrainian immigrant parents. She is the second of seven siblings, including actress Taissa Farmiga, known among other things for starring in the series American Horror Story. Vera did not speak English until she was 6 years old and she received a strict education in a Ukrainian Catholic home. In her youth she studied piano and dance. In addition, she toured with a Ukrainian folk dance troupe.

The actress joined the messages of support on Instagram, where she shared a Ukrainian flag and a stanza of that country’s national anthem. “The glory and freedom of Ukraine are not dead yet,” she reads to herself in the post.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

was rolling World of Dance U.A. when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. Since then He has shared photos and videos of what he has seen while finding a way to flee the country. Also about his arrival in Poland and the plane that returned him to the US. He is a professional dancer best known for his participation in Dancing With The Stars. Born and lived in Ukraine for 10 years, until he moved to the United States with his family

Lev Shreiber

The name of this Hollywood actor and partner of the famous actress, Naomi Watts, is actually a transcription of a Ukrainian name, Lev. The grandfather on his maternal side was Ukrainian. The actor knows his family history very well and talks a lot about his Ukrainian roots in interviews.