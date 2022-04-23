International Book Day. What do Johnny Depp and Emma Watson like to read?

Johnny Deppthe most mediatic actor in recent weeks, is a book editor; Emma Watson an inveterate reader and Tom Hanks a lover of crime novels.

The three of them, plus several of their colleagues on the set, not only read the film, theater and television scripts that their agents recommend, but also spend their money on novels that they don’t hesitate to applaud when someone asks them about them.

-Johnny Depp

In 2012, together with the Harper Collins publishing house, he created the Infinitum Nihil imprint to publish works that he liked. Personally, she devours everything from Edgar Allan Poe Y T. S. Elliot.

– Emma Watson

An English Literature graduate from Brown University, she spearheaded a project in which she left a novel somewhere in town for someone to pick up and read. She particularly loves “Just Kids,” Patti Smith’s autobiography; “Persepolis” and “The Vagina Monologues”.

– Scarlett Johansson

Black Widow has always wanted to make Truman Capote’s “Summer Cruise” a film about a teenager who prefers to stay in an apartment in Central Park rather than go on a trip with her parents.

– Beyonce

The singer has said that “What does it take to make a woman president?” is a must-read for her fans. by Marianne Schnall. It is a book made up of interviews with feminists like Gloria Steinem.

– Tom Hanks

Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood” was read by the “Forrest Gump” actor in his teens and has never gotten it out of his head. The description of the murder of four members of a family in Kansas left him shocked.

– George Clooney

Fan of Leo Tolstoy, the actor does not hesitate to recommend “War and Peace”, which follows four families during the Napoleonic invasion. A film based on the novel was made in 1956, with Henry Fonda and Audrey Hepburn.

– Penelope Cruz

JD Salinger is known as a rebellious writer for “The Catcher in the Rye”, where with provocative language, he scrutinizes adolescent conflicts such as harassment and sexuality, something that attracted the Spanish actress.

– Morgan Freeman

The veteran actor opts for the classic: “Great Expectations” by Charles Dickens and “Moby Dick” by Herman Melville. But he does not neglect other readings such as “Shawshank Redemption” by Stephen King.

-Kate Winslet

The Rose of “Titanic” loves the guilt, remorse and passion that spill over into Émile Zola’s “Therese Raquin.” When someone asks her for a must read, she puts it on her list.

– Angelina Jolie

At her first wedding, she wore her partner’s name written in her own blood on her shirt, which she later gave in a vial to another of her partners, actor Billy Bob Thorton. Nothing strange if you take into account that since she was a child she has been a fan of all the literature of “Dracula”, by Bram Stoker.

