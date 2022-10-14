News

International bridge between Mexico and the US closed due to migrant protest

CNN knows details of the US plan. for Venezuelan immigrants 2:35

(CNN Spanish) — A protest by dozens of migrants caused this Friday the closure of one of the international bridges on the border between Tamaulipas, Mexico, and Texas, United States, reported the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP, for its acronym in English). ) in a statement sent to CNN.

“In light of a demonstration at the midpoint of the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, CBP has temporarily suspended traffic and continues to implement appropriate port hardening measures, such as placing barriers and conducting regular mobile field force exercises. to guarantee the security and processing of travelers on our international bridges,” the entity explained in the statement.

“All of these measures seek to ensure the safety of the traveling public and our officials, while facilitating legal trade and travel,” he added.

A CBP spokesman, Richard Pauza, told CNN in an email that the protest was continuing on Friday.

The protesters who caused the closure were about 60 Venezuelan migrants, who were deported to Mexico on Thursday and were demanding to be removed from the country, some of them told a CNN team in the area.

They agreed to point out that the protest continued this Friday, and an end time had not been established.

The closure of the border bridge comes after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed Wednesday the CNN report that it will launch a new program aimed at Venezuelan immigrants seeking to enter the United States, and that will return to Mexico those who cross the border illegally.

DHS indicated that the program for Venezuelans is similar to the approach the government took toward Ukrainians earlier this year. They will need to apply, have a sponsor in the US, and be screened and verified, as well as have a complete immunization schedule. He explained that up to 24,000 Venezuelans will be accepted.

With information from Fidel Gutierrez

