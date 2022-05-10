International brilliance with the BrightBlack Fashion Latin America Tour in San Luis

After sunset on Sunday with the setting of the central mountains, the lights of the Fashion Show catwalk of the first season of the Bright Black Latin America Tour were turned on at the Convention Center. The charity event brought together prestigious fashion artists from Argentina, American countries and the world. The closing was in charge of the prestigious Filipino designer, Michael Cinco.

The “Bright Black Latin America Tour” sponsored by the Government of the province through the Ministry of Tourism, was produced by Alicia Becerra, a woman from San Luis based in Dubai. For the first time, San Luis received world-renowned designers such as Michael Cinco, who has dressed great celebrities such as Beyonce, Jennifer López, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Sofía Vergara, Mila Kunis, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Ellie Goulding, among others. His designs have been on the red carpet at the MET gala all the way up to the Golden Globe Awards.

From seven in the evening, the red carpet began to receive the figures and the public. An hour later, with the collection of three Argentine designers, the parade began. Folklore, tango and Los Playeros added a musical touch to the event that began with the presentation of the colorful designs of Zaide Xacur from San Luis, followed by the presentation of ponchos from Catamarca and the exhibition of evening dresses created by an emerging designer from the Chaco. The Colombian model Valentina Figuera, elegantly dressed the runway, attracting all eyes in the two past.

Michael Cinco, showed in La Punta, San Luis, his collection for the first time in Latin America. Born in the Philippines and based in Dubai for more than twenty years, he is recognized in the fashion world for his iconic haute couture designs and for dressing celebrities as talented designers, including “Salma Khan” and brands of the likes. from “The Victor Closet”, together with emerging designers, will be presenting their collections together with Michael Cinco for an unforgettable experience.

In the coming seasons, “Bright Black Latin America Tour” will explore new scenarios, including Colombia, Brazil and Mexico starting in September 2022. It is an international digital platform that aims to discover and promote new talent in the entertainment industry. fashion, through challenges that are carried out through social networks.

Solidarity, the fundamental role

“Bright Black Fashion”, before each international event that it carries out, promotes charitable actions and for this it chooses an institution or foundation that will have an important role. In San Luis, the Igualar Foundation was selected, which will receive the donations obtained from ticket sales.

Its president, Ignacio Muñoz, explained that “they have offered us the possibility that we are the ones who receive the tickets, which will then be exchanged for merchandise, school supplies and toys that will later be distributed in deprived neighborhoods and places of San Luis”, explained the Referrer.

The Foundation carries out multiple activities in the City of San Luis, with donations to different neighborhoods, to which it will soon add training workshops on multiple trades, “we want to give people who do not have access to normal systems the opportunity to perform in different trades” Munoz explained.

For more informationThose interested can contact: Instagram: @brightblackfashion | Email: brightblackfashion@gmail.com | www.brightblackfashion.com.

Note and photos: Press Ministry of Tourism.