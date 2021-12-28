International Business Times – PIF one step away from Inter. Suning sells for one billion

In the next few days, when the contracts arrive at the Inter headquarters, an incredible announcement will be made. To say it is International Business Times which explains how the Saudi PIF fund will acquire the Nerazzurri after paying one billion euros. The PIF fund can manage around 400 million in its entire portfolio.

Financial problems

While it is true that today Zhang explained how Suning paid all its employees, on the other hand there was a generalized liquidity problem for the Chinese. Inter did badly last season, losing $ 320 million, while now they continue to lose around $ 15 a month. It’s no secret, as he explains IBT that the Italian clubs are in desperate need of new investors, given that Juventus and Roma have accumulated an unsustainable level of debt in the last period (with capital increases for the other two clubs). It would be the second signing after Newcastle’s.

The expert’s comment

IBT he also spoke with Andrea Zanon, Advisor who assisted 15 finance ministers in the Middle East. “Under the leadership of Crown Prince MBS, Saudi Arabia is aggressively diversifying its economy. With the acquisition of Inter, which adds to the potential acquisitions of the French Marseille side, as well as a top-tier Brazilian side. unknown, KSA aims to become a major player in international football. The acquisitions of these teams are also in line with the strategic investment priority from MBS vision 2030, which is KSA’s vision and economic transformation project. PIF is leveraging the its massive cash generated from oil revenues, to diversify the Saudi economy away from hydrocarbons and invest in sports, tourism and entertainment, among others. This would have been unthinkable before Crown Prince MBS took over in 2017 and once this acquisition will be public, Inter will become the richest team in the world. Moreover, thanks to the partnership with K SA, through Inter, Italy can think big and regain the international football prestige it has lost over the years. “