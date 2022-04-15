International Cannabis Film Festival – El Mostrador

International Cannabis Film Festival

Alameda Art Center, Sala Ceina, Arturo Prat 33, University of Chile Metro.

Wednesday 20 to Saturday 23 April.

Tickets from $3,000 via Passline.

The titles that can be enjoyed are mother plant, Carmen Vidal Detective Woman, Secret Ingredient Y Weed, Greed and Legalizationin addition to shorts on each of the days.

During all the days of the festival there will be conversations about cannabis culture with national and international exhibitors.

Programming

Wednesday, April 20 – Cannabis: Cinema, politics and other herbs

⦁ 7:00 p.m. – Conversation: Cannabis: Cinema, politics and other herbs.

Participants: Nicolás Dormal, director of the Daya Foundation. Fernando Sepulveda, doctor in Biological Sciences, Nicolás Lyng: Patagonia Farms Manager, Nicolas Núñez: Activist, geneticist and breeder at Poison Seeds, Felipe Varas: ACCI President and Co-founder Canopy Growth LATAM & Diamond Hemp Chile and Alejo Araujo, co-director and general coordinator of the International Cannabis Film Festival. Moderator: Rodrigo “Pera” Cuadra, Chilean film critic, television presenter and musician.

⦁ 8:00 p.m. – Movies

MOTHER PLANT (2021), directed by Lisandro Costa, Francisco López, Alejandro Espolsino. Argentina. 85 minutes

THE MAN WHO LEGALIZED CANNABIS (2020), directed by Brandon Moore. USA. 20 minutes

Thursday April 21 – Cannabis, feminism and activism

⦁ 5:30 p.m. – Conversation: Cannabis, feminism and activism

Participants: Paola Sagués, better known as Muy Paola, director of Santiago Verde. Mariana Pérez, cannabis activist. Francisca Salama Pimentel, activist and co-founder of Cultiva Medicina and Malena Bystrowicz, co-director and coordinator of the FICC. Moderator: Vale Verdosa, activist, director of coordination at the National Dispensary and President of Cannabis Activism in Chile.

⦁ 7:00 p.m. – Movies

CARMEN VIDAL, WOMAN DETECTIVE (2020), directed by Eva Dans. Uruguay. 71 minutes

GARDEN OF FEMALES (2021), directed by Polita Pepper. Mexico. 3 minutes

CANNABIC EROTICS (2021), directed by Elisa Olivares Ordenes and Gonzalo Navarrete Anderson. Chili. 5 minutes

Friday April 22 – Cannabis and Gastronomy

⦁ 5:30 p.m. – Conversation: Cannabis and Gastronomy

Gastronomy workshop with Carlos Vásquez, executive chef of Rincón Cañamero

Decarboxylation workshop with Jhon’s Green, experimental chef from Dab to School

⦁ 7:00 p.m. – Movies

SECRET INGREDIENT (2017), directed by Gjorce Stavreski. North Macedonia. 104 minutes

RECULTIVATING THE SUGARCANE HISTORY IN CHILE: ‘THE PLASTIC KILLED THE HEMP’ (2016) directed by Clara Torrijos Rein. Chile-Spain. 7 minutes

Saturday April 23 – Cannabis and Medicine

⦁ 5:30 p.m. – Conversation “Cannabis and Medicine”

Participants: Ana María Gazmuri, deputy and founder of the Daya Foundation, Paulina Bobadilla, mayor of Quilicura and founder of Mamá Cultiva, Fernando Sepulveda, professor and director of the Laboratory of Biochemistry and Cell Biology University of Concepción, in addition to the presentation and premiere of the documentary “Marijuana to live: The case of Juan Manuel Rodriguez Gante” with the presence of its director Ricardo Carvajal Cortés. Moderated by Rodrigo “Pera” Cuadra, Chilean film critic, television presenter and musician.

⦁ 19:00 – Movies

WEED, GREED & LEGALIZATION (2019), directed by Xavier Deleu, Stephanie Loridon. France. 90 minutes.

MRS. SALTZMAN GOES TO JAIL (2018), directed by Rebecca Richman Cohen. USA. 7 minutes