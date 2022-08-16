International celebrities that you will not find on Instagram

When it seems impossible to have a successful professional career without the reinforcement of social networks, a group of women admired worldwide come to contradict. Invisible on Instagram, they refuse to share details of their private lives and show that they can stay on top of the wave without showing their day-to-day.

Among these discreet women, Jennifer Lawrence stands out. Although when entering her name on her Instagram several profiles appear, some of them very well cared for, they are all her admirers. In fact, they themselves point out that the interpreter does not have any personal profile. She is jealous of her intimacy, her detachment from her digital world has to do with the fact that, as she explained, they have despised her too much on the internet. Of course, in her interview on ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert, she confessed that one of her weaknesses is that she loves to watch ‘tiktoks’, although she adamantly refuses to create content for the network. short videos. She doesn’t follow Twitter either because “I’m not very good with the phone and technology.” “I can’t really keep up with emails, so the idea of ​​Twitter is unthinkable for me”said.

Cate Blanchett is another one who has decided to stay out of the networks. In her case, it has to do with the polarization that these digital environments foster. “The downside of social media is that it divides people very quickly and creates rivalry and jealousy,” the actress explained. In fact, she goes further to ensure that “I have never been part of the ‘star system’.” “I don’t talk about my private life, I don’t instagram my every move, I don’t participate in social networks. I just live my life”indicated the Australian. “Everything that has been developed with streaming, algorithms that need to be fed, is that we are somehow content providers and that makes me want to throw up,” strongly defended. “The last thing I want to do is be someone who is filling the space that has been created. Don’t say anything unless you have something to say,” assured.

Emma Stone considers that social networks would not contribute “nothing positive”. Throughout his career he has had to deal with public exposure and daily scrutiny, so dwelling on that is not something he needs. She confessed it to the magazine ‘Elle’ in 2018, precisely in a conversation with her partner and friend Jennifer Lawrence: “A couple of years ago I had to deal with this feeling that my appearance was being constantly scrutinized, then I realized that what people might say about it was something I didn’t have to worry about”.

A waste of time

Kristen Stewart has a peculiar relationship with social networks. She considers that they create a parallel world and fights to stay away from them. However, she has not hesitated to enter on occasion to send very specific messages, such as in the 2020 presidential elections in the United States, when she asked her fellow citizens to go to the polls with a t-shirt that said ‘Vote’. The protagonist of ‘Twilight’ has also had a Twitter account. However, she is clear about it, the time she spends on social networks is time that “We could be doing something much better.”

Jealous of her private life, Scarlett Johansson is another of the stars that we do not find on social networks. Although there is no shortage of profiles that her fans and followers carry, she is clear that she does not feel the need to promote herself in that way, although she acknowledges that, “as a means of sharing information and raising awareness about certain issues, I think these platforms are unparalleled” . “They are amazing tools to communicate information, especially about different causes, crises or movements,” she thinks. “I don’t have a Facebook or Twitter account, and I don’t know how I feel about this idea of ​​’I’m going to dinner now and I want everyone to know that I’m having dinner at this time.’ That, to me, is a very strange phenomenon.” reflect. “There’s nothing I’d rather do less than continually share details of my everyday life,” confirmed.